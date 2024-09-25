Zelenskyy meets with Stoltenberg: emphasizes the importance of promptly inviting Ukraine to NATO and implementing the agreements of the Washington Summit

During his visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, where he emphasized the importance of Ukraine's prompt invitation to NATO and the implementation of the agreements of the Washington Summit, as he reported on Wednesday in social media, UNN reports.

During his meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, he thanked him for supporting Ukraine during his tenure as Secretary General of the Alliance. For his efforts to unite the world to help Ukraine and strengthen our army. We discussed the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, the continuation of work to ensure that our country receives an invitation to join NATO as soon as possible, and the importance of timely implementation of all the agreements of the Washington Summit - Zelensky wrote.

