Yermak: inviting Ukraine to NATO is part of the Victory Plan

Ukraine's Victory Plan, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is presenting in the United States, contains a clear vision of the steps that need to be taken to ensure a just and lasting peace, and Ukraine's invitation to NATO is part of the Victory Plan. The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said this during a speech at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, the Presidential Office told UNN.

Andriy Yermak noted that Ukraine's invitation to NATO is part of the Victory Plan and called on partners to ignore Russia's threats of escalation - the Office of the President reported.

Details

The Head of the President's Office emphasized that the Victory Plan consists of military and diplomatic parts.

“We have to have the advantage on the battlefield to force Putin to stop the fighting. We are trying very hard. Without ships, we destroyed the Black Sea Fleet. Without air superiority, we have stopped the Russian advance on most directions, including Kharkiv. Without fear, we brought the war back to Russia,” he said.

Yermak noted that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine has increased its weapons production sixfold. However, we still lack the resources, technology and time to produce everything we need.

“I call on our allies to increase and speed up the delivery of military aid packages. Air defense systems, drones, electronic warfare equipment, long-range systems and artillery shells are on our priority list,” the Head of the Presidential Office emphasized.

Yermak also called on his partners to increase investment in the production of Ukrainian weapons and emphasized the importance of granting Ukraine permission to strike at Russian territory and use frozen Russian assets to support our country.

During the discussion that followed, the Head of the Presidential Office outlined the prospects for holding the second Peace Summit and the preliminary preparatory work, which includes a series of thematic conferences on each of the points of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula.

