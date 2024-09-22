Zelenskyy: Ukraine's victory plan is designed to support Biden

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112853 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115819 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 188358 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148340 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149777 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141561 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193121 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112298 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182529 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104942 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

February 28, 08:49 PM • 34972 views
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 35059 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 62333 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 58648 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 35674 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 188356 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 193119 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182528 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209567 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198030 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147477 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146919 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151199 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142248 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158796 views
Actual
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's victory plan is designed to support Biden

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's victory plan is designed to support Biden

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35365 views

The President of Ukraine said that the victory plan was developed with the support of Joe Biden. Zelenskyy emphasized that the document does not require cooperation from Russia and depends only on Kyiv and foreign partners.

Ukraine's victory plan is designed to support White House Chief of Staff Joe Biden. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with The New Yorker  , UNN reports.

Details

When asked whether Ukraine has a plan B in case Biden rejects the Victory Plan, Zelenskyy replied: “We have been living in Plan B for years.

According to him, Plan A was proposed before the full-scale war, when it was about preventive sanctions and strengthening Ukraine with various weapons. However, at that time, the partners “did not listen” to Ukraine. 

Now I propose a new plan “A”. This plan means that we are changing the current course, where we have resisted only thanks to the strength of our army, the heroic commitment to European values of our people and soldiers. If you don't want this war to drag on, if you don't want Putin to bury us under the corpses of his people, taking more Ukrainian lives, we offer you a plan to strengthen 

- the Head of State said.

He also emphasized that the plan spells out what the partners can do without Russia's participation. Therefore, the document does not require cooperation from Moscow. Zelenskyy added that before diplomacy can be effective, the implementation of the Ukrainian plan depends only on Kyiv and foreign partners.

Zelenskyy: victory plan is designed for quick decisions of partners - from October to December without delay20.09.24, 14:05 • 13382 views

You were right, this plan (of victory - ed.) was developed primarily with Biden's support in mind. If he does not want to support it, I cannot force him. If he refuses, then we have to continue to live according to plan B. And it's a shame

- Zelensky said.

At the same time, he called Biden's refusal “a terrible thought”

This (Biden's refusal to support the victory plan - ed.) would mean that Biden does not want to end the war in any way that denies the victory of the Russian Federation  

- emphasizes the President of Ukraine.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he already has a fully prepared victory plan, all the points, all the key emphases, and the necessary annexes with details to the plan have been identified. The most important thing now is the determination to implement it.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
white-houseWhite House
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising