Hostile shelling of Kyiv: 11 people injured, destruction in various areas
11:49 PM • 29394 views

Hostile shelling of Kyiv: 11 people injured, destruction in various areas

May 24, 04:10 PM • 44967 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 31026 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 59067 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 44681 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 116250 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 102944 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 73162 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 82409 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69379 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has his ninth child

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie announced the birth of their fourth child together. The daughter was born on May 21, the couple married in May 2021.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has his ninth child

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have announced the birth of their daughter. This is the couple's fourth child together, UNN reports, citing The Guardian and Carrie Johnson's Instagram.

Details

Carrie Johnson announced the birth of the baby on her Instagram page on Saturday, May 24. 

Johnson shared a series of photos announcing the news, adding that their baby was born on May 21 and that they are "smitten."

"I can't believe how beautiful and tiny you are. I feel incredibly lucky. We're all just thrilled. I'm not sure I've slept a minute since you were born because I can't stop looking at how beautiful you are," the post reads.

According to the publication, the couple married in May 2021 at Westminster Cathedral and are raising three children: Wilfred, Romy, and Frank.

Johnson, 60, also has four children from his ex-wife, lawyer Marina Wheeler, and a child born in 2009 from an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre.

Recall

A new biography of Freddie Mercury claims that he has an illegitimate daughter born from an affair with a friend's wife. The daughter, who is now 48 years old, received personal diaries from her father.

"They will get nothing": Johnson criticized Trump's "plan" for Ukraine25.04.25, 08:39 • 5295 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
The Guardian
United Kingdom
Instagram
Boris Johnson
