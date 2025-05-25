Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has his ninth child

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have announced the birth of their daughter. This is the couple's fourth child together, UNN reports, citing The Guardian and Carrie Johnson's Instagram.

Carrie Johnson announced the birth of the baby on her Instagram page on Saturday, May 24.

Johnson shared a series of photos announcing the news, adding that their baby was born on May 21 and that they are "smitten."

"I can't believe how beautiful and tiny you are. I feel incredibly lucky. We're all just thrilled. I'm not sure I've slept a minute since you were born because I can't stop looking at how beautiful you are," the post reads.

According to the publication, the couple married in May 2021 at Westminster Cathedral and are raising three children: Wilfred, Romy, and Frank.

Johnson, 60, also has four children from his ex-wife, lawyer Marina Wheeler, and a child born in 2009 from an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre.

