"They will get nothing": Johnson criticized Trump's "plan" for Ukraine

Boris Johnson has criticized Donald Trump's peace proposals for Ukraine. The ex-official sees increased interest in Ukraine's natural resources in the US administration. However, this is all that the White House promises Ukraine after years of heroic resistance, the British Prime Minister explains in his post.

In a post on X, Johnson criticized the obvious terms of the deal that Trump is pushing Kyiv towards.

Putin is indiscriminately killing even more Ukrainian civilians, killing and wounding 100 people in Kyiv, including children. And what is his reward according to the latest peace proposals? - Johnson noted.

"1. The right to retain the sovereign Ukrainian territory that he seized by force and in violation of international law.

2. The right to control the fate of Ukraine by prohibiting NATO membership.

3. Lifting sanctions against Russia.

4. Economic partnership with America.

5. A chance to rebuild his armed forces for the next attack in a few short years."

The politician added:

As for Ukraine - what will they get after three years of heroic resistance to a brutal and unprovoked invasion? What is their reward for the terrible sacrifices they have suffered - for the sake of, as they have been constantly told, freedom and democracy around the world? - Johnson wrote.

The former head of the British government believes it is necessary to provide "long-term, reliable, properly funded security guarantees for Ukraine" provided by Western allies.

Donald Trump said that Crimea will be difficult to return to Ukraine because it was "given away" by the Obama administration. He evaded answering whether he was ready to recognize Crimea as Russian for the sake of peace.

President Ramaphosa of South Africa announced a conversation with Trump regarding the peace process in Ukraine.

