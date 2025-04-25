"They will get nothing": Johnson criticized Trump's "plan" for Ukraine

$41.670.15
Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year
05:56 AM • 7414 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 25373 views

April 24, 06:25 PM • 25373 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 65357 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 64636 views

April 24, 12:42 PM • 64636 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 81893 views

April 24, 11:00 AM • 81893 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 174080 views

April 23, 05:58 PM • 174080 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 184524 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 265422 views

April 23, 02:18 PM • 265422 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 01:00 PM • 111512 views

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111512 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

April 23, 12:40 PM • 209361 views

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 209361 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Publications
Exclusives
lavrov: kremlin is ready for an agreement on Ukraine, but there is a nuance

April 24, 10:52 PM • 6148 views

April 24, 10:52 PM • 6148 views

The US showed Ukraine and Russia the "finish line" for ending the war - Rubio

April 25, 12:35 AM • 7796 views

April 25, 12:35 AM • 7796 views

The enemy occupied Kalynove in Donetsk region - DeepState

01:15 AM • 13035 views

01:15 AM • 13035 views

Reports of a massive UAV attack in Crimea: explosions were heard in Yevpatoria, Yalta, and Saky

02:50 AM • 18437 views

02:50 AM • 18437 views

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

04:58 AM • 14301 views

04:58 AM • 14301 views
Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

05:56 AM • 7414 views

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 96433 views

April 24, 11:00 AM • 96433 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 265422 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 155951 views

April 23, 01:44 PM • 155951 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 209361 views
Donald Trump

Vitali Klitschko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ruslan Kravchenko

Pete Hegseth

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

Kherson Oblast

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 26429 views

April 24, 03:17 PM • 26429 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 34639 views

April 24, 02:13 PM • 34639 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 66877 views

April 24, 08:47 AM • 66877 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 96809 views

April 24, 06:58 AM • 96809 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 61547 views

April 23, 03:29 PM • 61547 views
Instagram

Sukhoi Su-30

Leopard 2

Facebook

The Washington Post

"They will get nothing": Johnson criticized Trump's "plan" for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson criticized Trump's peace proposals, pointing to the US interest in Ukraine's resources. He questions what Ukraine will get after its heroic resistance.

"They will get nothing": Johnson criticized Trump's "plan" for Ukraine

Boris Johnson has criticized Donald Trump's peace proposals for Ukraine. The ex-official sees increased interest in Ukraine's natural resources in the US administration. However, this is all that the White House promises Ukraine after years of heroic resistance, the British Prime Minister explains in his post. 

UNN reports with reference to Boris Johnson's page on the social network.

Details

In a post on X, Johnson criticized the obvious terms of the deal that Trump is pushing Kyiv towards.

Putin is indiscriminately killing even more Ukrainian civilians, killing and wounding 100 people in Kyiv, including children. And what is his reward according to the latest peace proposals?

- Johnson noted.

"1. The right to retain the sovereign Ukrainian territory that he seized by force and in violation of international law.

2. The right to control the fate of Ukraine by prohibiting NATO membership.

3. Lifting sanctions against Russia.

4. Economic partnership with America.

5. A chance to rebuild his armed forces for the next attack in a few short years."

The politician added: 

As for Ukraine - what will they get after three years of heroic resistance to a brutal and unprovoked invasion? What is their reward for the terrible sacrifices they have suffered - for the sake of, as they have been constantly told, freedom and democracy around the world?

- Johnson wrote.

The former head of the British government believes it is necessary to provide "long-term, reliable, properly funded security guarantees for Ukraine" provided by Western allies.

Recall

Donald Trump said that Crimea will be difficult to return to Ukraine because it was "given away" by the Obama administration. He evaded answering whether he was ready to recognize Crimea as Russian for the sake of peace.

President Ramaphosa of South Africa announced a conversation with Trump regarding the peace process in Ukraine

Starmer hopes for a ceasefire in Ukraine by the summer25.04.25, 06:23 • 3060 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
Federal government of the United States
White House
Barack Obama
NATO
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
Crimea
United States
Ukraine
Boris Johnson
Kyiv
