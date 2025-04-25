Starmer hopes for a ceasefire in Ukraine by the summer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hopes that a ceasefire in Ukraine can be announced by the summer. He said in an interview with The Telegraph, UNN reports.

Also, according to the politician, Ukraine should be allowed to dictate its own terms of any peace agreement with russia.

It is Ukraine that should decide these issues – it is not for other people to decide on behalf of Ukraine. Ukraine must decide. And russia must sit down at the table for an unconditional ceasefire - Starmer is convinced.

In addition, in his opinion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not to blame for the fact that a peace agreement has not yet been reached.

Never forget that Zelenskyy was offered a safe exit from his country in the first week of the conflict. At that moment, everyone thought that russia would very quickly succeed in its intention to seize Ukraine. And he stayed to fight and lead his country, which he has done with great courage and resilience for more than three years, like his entire country - the British Prime Minister emphasized.

He added that the ceasefire should take place on terms that all parties can accept, including Ukraine, "and it should be a lasting ceasefire."

According to The Times, Great Britain may cancel plans to send thousands of troops to Ukraine. According to sources of the publication, London considers it "too risky" to send ground forces due to the risk of a wider conflict in the event of a breakdown of the ceasefire agreement with russia.

