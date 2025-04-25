Starmer hopes for a ceasefire in Ukraine by the summer

$41.670.15
russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
April 24, 06:25 PM • 16320 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 47139 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 54812 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 72302 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 166988 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 181525 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 256596 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111213 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 202464 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62452 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

In Kyiv, a passenger fell under a train at the "Khreshchatyk" metro station: train traffic is limited

April 24, 05:47 PM • 11590 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic missions of Ukraine around the world will lower national flags as a sign of mourning for the victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv

April 24, 05:49 PM • 10239 views

HACC took ex-head of DFS Nasirov into custody with a bail of UAH 40 million

April 24, 06:02 PM • 6192 views

Strike on Kostyantynivka: 12-year-old girl died fleeing to shelter

April 24, 06:34 PM • 12874 views

Rescue operations continue at the site of the missile strike in Kyiv: details

April 24, 08:19 PM • 5300 views
Publications

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 88569 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 256595 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 148824 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 202463 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 152943 views
UNN Lite

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 23143 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 31656 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 64333 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 94487 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 59402 views
Starmer hopes for a ceasefire in Ukraine by the summer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

The British Prime Minister stated that Ukraine should dictate the terms of peace with the Russian Federation. He also emphasized that Zelenskyy showed courage by staying in the country.

Starmer hopes for a ceasefire in Ukraine by the summer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hopes that a ceasefire in Ukraine can be announced by the summer. He said in an interview with The Telegraph, UNN reports.

Details

Also, according to the politician, Ukraine should be allowed to dictate its own terms of any peace agreement with russia.

It is Ukraine that should decide these issues – it is not for other people to decide on behalf of Ukraine. Ukraine must decide. And russia must sit down at the table for an unconditional ceasefire

- Starmer is convinced.

In addition, in his opinion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not to blame for the fact that a peace agreement has not yet been reached.

Never forget that Zelenskyy was offered a safe exit from his country in the first week of the conflict. At that moment, everyone thought that russia would very quickly succeed in its intention to seize Ukraine. And he stayed to fight and lead his country, which he has done with great courage and resilience for more than three years, like his entire country

- the British Prime Minister emphasized.

He added that the ceasefire should take place on terms that all parties can accept, including Ukraine, "and it should be a lasting ceasefire."

Recall

According to The Times, Great Britain may cancel plans to send thousands of troops to Ukraine. According to sources of the publication, London considers it "too risky" to send ground forces due to the risk of a wider conflict in the event of a breakdown of the ceasefire agreement with russia.

Starmer's office reacted to Rubio's decision not to participate in peace talks in London23.04.25, 16:14 • 8858 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Keir Starmer
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
