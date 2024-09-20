Zelenskyy: victory plan is designed for quick decisions of partners - from October to December without delay

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would discuss the victory plan with U.S. President Joe Biden, as the decision on the plan depends on him. The entire plan is designed for quick decisions by partners, which should take place from October to December, and not to delay this process. Zelenskyy said this during a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UNN reports .

Details

As for the victory plan. I would like to be a consistent person, and I will discuss all the details with the US president, because for the most part, the decision on the plan depends on him. Well, it also depends on other allies, but there are points that depend on the positive will and support of the United States. I really hope that he will support this plan. The whole plan is designed for quick decisions by our partners, the plan is designed for decisions that should take place from October to December and not delay this process. We would like to see that happen. Then we believe that the plan will work - Zelensky said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the victory plan has been fully prepared, all the points, all the key emphases, the necessary annexes with details to the plan have been identified. The most important thing now is the determination to implement it.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's victory plan contains 4 main points and one post-war point. These are security, Ukraine's geopolitical position, strong military support, and economic support.