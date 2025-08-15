$41.510.09
Trump discussed the Nobel Peace Prize with Norway's finance minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Donald Trump called Norway's Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg. The conversation concerned trade tariffs and the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump discussed the Nobel Peace Prize with Norway's finance minister

US President Donald Trump last month unexpectedly called Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg to discuss trade tariffs and his bid for the Nobel Peace Prize. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

The information about this call was confirmed to Politico by an official in Oslo.

"It is true that President Trump called me a few days before his conversation with Prime Minister (Jonas — ed.) Støre. Several members of the President's administration (Trump — ed.) also participated in the conversation, including Finance Minister (Scott — ed.) Bessent and Trade Representative (Jamison — ed.) Greer."

- Stoltenberg told the publication.

According to the minister, he and Trump discussed tariffs and economic cooperation. However, Stoltenberg did not disclose the details of the conversation.

Recall

The US President has repeatedly publicly stated that he deserves the Nobel Prize for his mediation in various international conflicts. Former National Security Advisor John Bolton says that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is among those who will nominate the current Republican president for this award. 

Cambodia plans to nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. This is due to his role in ending the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, which led to a ceasefire.

House Representative Buddy Carter nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending the conflict between Israel and Iran. Trump, according to Carter, played a key role in achieving a truce and preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Former Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov believes that Donald Trump seeks to end the war in Ukraine for the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump positions himself as a mediator, not taking any side, and tries various methods to achieve negotiations.

Trump may switch from Ukraine to the Middle East for the Nobel Peace Prize - Bolton30.05.25, 18:10 • 5034 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Cambodia
Oleksii Reznikov
Israel
Oslo
Thailand
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Jens Stoltenberg
Ukraine
Iran