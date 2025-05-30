Trump may switch from Ukraine to the Middle East for the Nobel Peace Prize - Bolton

US President Donald Trump may withdraw from mediation to end the war in Ukraine and focus on the conflict in the Middle East in order to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. This was stated in an interview with El Pais by former Trump adviser John Bolton, UNN reports.

He always wanted to get it, ever since Barack Obama got it, and he thought he didn't deserve it. Trump wants the Nobel Peace Prize. Whether he gets it for Ukraine, or for the Middle East, or for mediating between India and Pakistan - it doesn't matter. If he doesn't get it in Ukraine, if his friend Vladimir Putin doesn't take the steps necessary for peace, he will withdraw from these negotiations and focus on the Middle East. That is why he sent his representative Steve Vitcoff to negotiate with Iran: if Israel destroys Iran's nuclear program, he will not receive the Nobel Prize, but if he can negotiate with Iran to shut it down, he will receive it - Bolton said.

The United States is considering withdrawing from negotiations on establishing peace in Ukraine if Russia makes the "wrong decision to continue the disastrous war".

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak informed US President's Special Representative Stephen Vitcoff about the importance of the presence of representatives of the United States and the European Union during the next round of negotiations with Russia on peace in Ukraine.

In the capital of Turkey, Istanbul, on Monday, June 2, the next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is expected. Our state, which has repeatedly declared its commitment to the negotiation process, has stated its readiness for a new meeting with representatives of the aggressor state.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, stated that Russia declares its readiness to continue and intensify hostilities despite the desire of the entire civilized world for peace. Her rhetoric is a slap in the face to all states that stand for peace.