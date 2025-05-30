Trump may switch from Ukraine to the Middle East for the Nobel Peace Prize - Bolton

$41.530.06
46.800.27
ukenru
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
04:58 PM • 2212 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 17543 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 39080 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 37838 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 55935 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 66940 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 50695 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 31515 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 29105 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 153456 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3.7m/s
79%
748mm
Popular news

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 45350 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 46206 views

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

May 30, 09:00 AM • 29286 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 47256 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 35099 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

02:15 PM • 25233 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 36506 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 48644 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 55935 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 66940 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Donald Trump

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Hakan Fidan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

China

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

12:39 PM • 14999 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 47198 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 46300 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 123799 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 115937 views
Actual

Forbes

M1 Abrams

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Р-73

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Trump may switch from Ukraine to the Middle East for the Nobel Peace Prize - Bolton

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1366 views

Trump may step away from Ukraine and focus on the Middle East to win the Nobel Peace Prize. If Russia does not make concessions, the US may withdraw from negotiations.

Trump may switch from Ukraine to the Middle East for the Nobel Peace Prize - Bolton

US President Donald Trump may withdraw from mediation to end the war in Ukraine and focus on the conflict in the Middle East in order to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. This was stated in an interview with El Pais by former Trump adviser John Bolton, UNN reports.

He always wanted to get it, ever since Barack Obama got it, and he thought he didn't deserve it. Trump wants the Nobel Peace Prize. Whether he gets it for Ukraine, or for the Middle East, or for mediating between India and Pakistan - it doesn't matter. If he doesn't get it in Ukraine, if his friend Vladimir Putin doesn't take the steps necessary for peace, he will withdraw from these negotiations and focus on the Middle East. That is why he sent his representative Steve Vitcoff to negotiate with Iran: if Israel destroys Iran's nuclear program, he will not receive the Nobel Prize, but if he can negotiate with Iran to shut it down, he will receive it 

- Bolton said.

Addition

The United States is considering withdrawing from negotiations on establishing peace in Ukraine if Russia makes the "wrong decision to continue the disastrous war".

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak informed US President's Special Representative Stephen Vitcoff about the importance of the presence of representatives of the United States and the European Union during the next round of negotiations with Russia on peace in Ukraine.

In the capital of Turkey, Istanbul, on Monday, June 2, the next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is expected. Our state, which has repeatedly declared its commitment to the negotiation process, has stated its readiness for a new meeting with representatives of the aggressor state.

Let us remind

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, stated that Russia declares its readiness to continue and intensify hostilities despite the desire of the entire civilized world for peace. Her rhetoric is a slap in the face to all states that stand for peace.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Steve Witkoff
Israel
Barack Obama
Donald Trump
India
European Union
Andriy Yermak
Istanbul
Turkey
United States
Pakistan
Iran
Brent
$62.45
Bitcoin
$105,539.90
S&P 500
$5,891.39
Tesla
$358.43
Газ TTF
$34.39
Золото
$3,312.86
Ethereum
$2,595.62