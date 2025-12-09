Peace for Ukraine is closer now than ever: Finnish President Stubb

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that peace for Ukraine is now "closer" than at any time since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. At an event in Helsinki on Tuesday, Stubb noted that negotiations are progressing on three key documents simultaneously, writes UNN.

Details

The first document is a framework plan, which, after discussions, is now "a 20-point plan." Stubb recalled that the initial plan, which contained 28 points, "seemed beneficial to Russia" and included "elements of a future European security structure that, in my opinion, were absolutely unacceptable." According to him, Ukraine managed to soften it.

We are reaching a point where the terms of a potential agreement are becoming more acceptable — said the Finnish president.

The second document concerns security guarantees for Ukraine and is being discussed between the administration of US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian officials, and security agencies in Europe. Stubb noted that these will be security arrangements that will involve a so-called coalition of the willing. The third document is dedicated to the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war.

At the same event, Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg, former NATO Secretary General, expressed the opinion that the path to peace lies in changing "Putin's calculations."

If the price he has to pay is too high, he may agree to something less. I don't think we can change Putin's mind — said Stoltenberg.

