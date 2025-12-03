The President of Finland stated that all conditions for a just peace in Ukraine are unlikely to be met

According to Finnish President Alexander Stubb, the conditions for a "just peace" in Ukraine are unlikely to be met. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Thus, according to Stubb, the reality is that "peace can be good, bad, or some kind of compromise."

The reality is also that we Finns must prepare for the moment when peace comes, and that all the conditions for a just peace, which we have talked so much about over the past four years, are unlikely to be met. - Stubb said in an interview with MTV Uutiset.

He added that "today we are closer to peace than yesterday," and that the coming days and weeks will show whether the negotiations will yield any results.

It is noted that Stubb's interview took place immediately after meetings between US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which did not yield any progress in ending the war in Ukraine, and Putin instead accused Europe of disrupting the peace process.

Recall

On Tuesday, December 02, US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived at the Kremlin for a meeting with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

Later, representatives of the American delegation arranged a dinner before the meeting with Putin. According to Russian media, the US representatives were taken to a Michelin-starred restaurant.

The head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, held an almost five-hour meeting with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Russian media called it "productive."