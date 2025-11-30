$42.190.00
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
10:20 AM • 5766 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
07:27 AM • 12539 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressed
November 29, 06:27 PM • 22792 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - Zelenskyy
November 29, 05:13 PM • 33126 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 27545 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29
November 29, 03:10 PM • 25290 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 22658 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 17353 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 16593 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
Zelenskyy and Finnish President Stubb held talks on coordinating pressure on Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

President Zelenskyy and Finnish President Alexander Stubb held talks on Russian aggression. The parties exchanged information and assessed diplomatic scenarios, emphasizing the need to pressure Russia.

Zelenskyy and Finnish President Stubb held talks on coordinating pressure on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on his Telegram channel a conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, during which the parties discussed the current situation surrounding Russian aggression and diplomatic prospects. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy thanked Finland for its stable support and "almost daily coordination." He noted that the parties exchanged information regarding Russia's position and assessed possible diplomatic scenarios.

I informed Alex about what the Ukrainian delegation is preparing for in the negotiations in America, as well as about the signals we received from the American side.

– Zelenskyy stated.

The head of state emphasized that intensive work with European partners is planned this week, and it is important to maintain a common vision: pressure should be directed at Russia as the sole culprit of the war, because only such an approach can give a chance for real peace.

Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy30.11.25, 12:20 • 5766 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Alexander Stubb
Finland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine