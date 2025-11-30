Zelenskyy and Finnish President Stubb held talks on coordinating pressure on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on his Telegram channel a conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, during which the parties discussed the current situation surrounding Russian aggression and diplomatic prospects. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy thanked Finland for its stable support and "almost daily coordination." He noted that the parties exchanged information regarding Russia's position and assessed possible diplomatic scenarios.

I informed Alex about what the Ukrainian delegation is preparing for in the negotiations in America, as well as about the signals we received from the American side. – Zelenskyy stated.

The head of state emphasized that intensive work with European partners is planned this week, and it is important to maintain a common vision: pressure should be directed at Russia as the sole culprit of the war, because only such an approach can give a chance for real peace.

Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy