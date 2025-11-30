Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a new stage of sanctions policy against Russia, synchronizing Kyiv's actions with the United States. The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details

We continue our sanctions work, today there are two new decisions

- the president wrote.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the restrictions affected Rosneft, its enterprises, and companies of the Lukoil group. According to him, the sanctions are already "depriving the Russian war machine of money" and should be continued. In addition, Ukraine is imposing sanctions against individuals involved in the systemic destruction of Ukrainians with drones, making these restrictions as coordinated as possible with international partners.

Part. I expect results from the delegation in the US, they have the necessary directives - Zelenskyy

He also identified the key priorities of our sanctions policy until the end of the year: further synchronization of sanctions with partners, preparation of the 20th EU sanctions package, strengthening restrictions against the shadow fleet, Russian military production, collaborators, and propagandists.

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Part. The Washington Post: Trump administration to increase pressure on Zelenskyy next week to reach a war deal