Zelenskyy meets with President of Panama: discusses the Peace Formula

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is on a working visit to the United States, met with President Jose Mulino. They discussed the development of bilateral relations and the implementation of the Peace Formula. The head of state wrote about this in Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

Meeting with President of Panama Jose Mulino. We discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula, strengthening our cooperation within the UN Security Council and the development of bilateral relations - the President noted.

He noted that following the meeting, Ukraine and Panama agreed to develop cooperation in agriculture.

Recall

During his visit to the United States, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, where he emphasized the importance of Ukraine's prompt invitation to join NATO and the implementation of the Washington Summit agreements.