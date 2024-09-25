Zelenskyy meets with President of Panama: discusses the Peace Formula

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 102838 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109120 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 176264 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 142653 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145971 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140077 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186674 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112160 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176698 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104790 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskyy meets with President of Panama: discusses the Peace Formula

Zelenskyy meets with President of Panama: discusses the Peace Formula

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17240 views

President Zelenskyy met with Panamanian leader Jose Mulino during his visit to the United States. They discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula, cooperation in the UN, and the development of bilateral relations, particularly in agriculture.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is on a working visit to the United States, met with President Jose Mulino. They discussed the development of bilateral relations and the implementation of the Peace Formula. The head of state wrote about this in Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

Meeting with President of Panama Jose Mulino. We discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula, strengthening our cooperation within the UN Security Council and the development of bilateral relations

- the President noted.

He noted that following the meeting, Ukraine and Panama agreed to develop cooperation in agriculture.

Recall

During his visit to the United States, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, where he emphasized the importance of Ukraine's prompt invitation to join NATO and the implementation of the Washington Summit agreements.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

