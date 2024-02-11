Serve only Putin's interests: European Council President on Trump's statements on NATO

European Council President Charles Michel has criticized former US President Donald Trump's statement that he would "encourage" Russia to attack any of the US NATO allies, noting that such statements serve only the interests of the Russian dictator, UNN reports .

The Transatlantic Alliance has kept Americans, Canadians and Europeans safe and prosperous for 75 years. Reckless statements about NATO's security and Article 5 solidarity only serve Putin's interests. They do not bring more security or peace to the world, - Michel wrote in X.

Details

He noted that such statements, on the contrary, emphasize the need for the EU to urgently develop its strategic autonomy and invest in its defense.

Context

Former US President Donald Trump saidthat he would "encourage" Russia to attack any of the US NATO allies that he believes have not fulfilled their financial obligations. The White House called the remarks "appalling and insane.