Serve only Putin's interests: European Council President on Trump's statements on NATO

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 100557 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 126573 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128467 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170050 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168442 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 273921 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177613 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166972 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148697 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 242937 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105371 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100155 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 76067 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 72688 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 84975 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 273921 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 242937 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228239 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 253688 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 239618 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 126586 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103061 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103275 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119612 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120059 views
Serve only Putin's interests: European Council President on Trump's statements on NATO

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35200 views

The President of the European Council criticized Trump's statements about encouraging Russian attacks on NATO allies as only serving Putin's interests and not bringing more security or peace.

European Council President Charles Michel has criticized former US President Donald Trump's statement that he would "encourage" Russia to attack any of the US NATO allies, noting that such statements serve only the interests of the Russian dictator, UNN reports .

The Transatlantic Alliance has kept Americans, Canadians and Europeans safe and prosperous for 75 years. Reckless statements about NATO's security and Article 5 solidarity only serve Putin's interests. They do not bring more security or peace to the world,

- Michel wrote in X.

Details

He noted that such statements, on the contrary, emphasize the need for the EU to urgently develop its strategic autonomy and invest in its defense.

Context

Former US President Donald Trump saidthat he would "encourage" Russia to attack any of the US NATO allies that he believes have not fulfilled their financial obligations. The White House called the remarks "appalling and insane.

Anna Murashko

News of the World
european-councilEuropean Council
white-houseWhite House
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
sharl-mishelCharles Michel
united-statesUnited States

