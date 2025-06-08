Volunteer spoke about the mobilization of women and 18-year-olds: there is no need yet, but they should prepare

There is currently no need to mobilize women and men from the age of 18. However, Ukraine is at the point where these two categories should prepare for this in the event of the worst-case scenario. This opinion was expressed by public figure, volunteer, founder and head of the Center for Support of Aerial Reconnaissance and the Victory Drones project Maria Berlinska in an interview with LB Live, reports UNN.

At the moment, I do not see the need for forced mobilization of women, but for this we need to save men, so as not to come to such unpopular decisions...I do not think that at the moment we have already reached this ceiling (to mobilize women and men from the age of 18 - ed.) as of May 2025. But we are already at the point where both women and, in fact, people from the age of 18 have to prepare. In general, the entire adult population without exception - Berlinska expressed her opinion.

Berlinska stressed that she does not want yesterday's schoolchildren and women to serve, because, in particular, there is the issue of the demographic pit into which Ukrainians are already falling.

Mobilization of women who are of reproductive age...We are not a very large "tribe" by world standards anyway. There is still a mobilization resource, there is the possibility of recruiting foreigners, there is a mobilization resource from people who have never been involved in defense. There should be no caste of untouchables - Berlinska said.

Berlinska stressed that the worst-case scenario of the war is when Russia does not stop.

I generally do not see any reason why Putin should stop now. Russia is going and continues to go forward and forward, and we are demoralized and we are running out of people. What's next? Imagine a scenario where either we fight or we die...We always need to take into account the worst-case scenario

The Ministry of Defense has launched the "Contract 18-24" project – a voluntary initiative for Ukrainians in the 18-24 age category. The contract will include enhanced training, financial support of 1 million hryvnias, preferential mortgages, etc.