Volunteer spoke about the mobilization of women and 18-year-olds: there is no need yet, but they should prepare

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM • 40402 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 103347 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 57617 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 79071 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 79115 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 52963 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 172112 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 113643 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 168757 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 95109 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: the enemy launched over half a thousand strikes on 16 settlements

June 8, 04:12 AM • 19183 views

Enemy losses per day: 1120 occupiers eliminated, one aircraft and 7 missiles shot down

June 8, 04:44 AM • 14174 views

USA: Russia is preparing a powerful strike on Ukraine as revenge for Operation "Spiderweb" - Reuters

June 8, 05:17 AM • 16474 views

Protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids: Trump sent National Guard troops

June 8, 07:09 AM • 14589 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

08:18 AM • 13722 views
Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

08:18 AM • 13921 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 172112 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 161206 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 159306 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 203402 views
Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 78034 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 102268 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 168757 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 146106 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 185965 views
Volunteer spoke about the mobilization of women and 18-year-olds: there is no need yet, but they should prepare

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1290 views

Maria Berlinska stated that there is no need to mobilize women and 18-year-olds yet. But these categories should prepare for this in the event of the worst-case scenario.

Volunteer spoke about the mobilization of women and 18-year-olds: there is no need yet, but they should prepare

There is currently no need to mobilize women and men from the age of 18. However, Ukraine is at the point where these two categories should prepare for this in the event of the worst-case scenario. This opinion was expressed by public figure, volunteer, founder and head of the Center for Support of Aerial Reconnaissance and the Victory Drones project Maria Berlinska in an interview with LB Live, reports UNN.

Details

At the moment, I do not see the need for forced mobilization of women, but for this we need to save men, so as not to come to such unpopular decisions...I do not think that at the moment we have already reached this ceiling (to mobilize women and men from the age of 18 - ed.) as of May 2025. But we are already at the point where both women and, in fact, people from the age of 18 have to prepare. In general, the entire adult population without exception

- Berlinska expressed her opinion. 

Berlinska stressed that she does not want yesterday's schoolchildren and women to serve, because, in particular, there is the issue of the demographic pit into which Ukrainians are already falling.

Military contract for 60+: The Rada adopted the law in the first reading04.06.25, 14:44 • 5010 views

Mobilization of women who are of reproductive age...We are not a very large "tribe" by world standards anyway. There is still a mobilization resource, there is the possibility of recruiting foreigners, there is a mobilization resource from people who have never been involved in defense. There should be no caste of untouchables

- Berlinska said.

Berlinska stressed that the worst-case scenario of the war is when Russia does not stop.

I generally do not see any reason why Putin should stop now. Russia is going and continues to go forward and forward, and we are demoralized and we are running out of people. What's next? Imagine a scenario where either we fight or we die...We always need to take into account the worst-case scenario

National resistance training centers will be opened in every region of Ukraine.

Addition

The Ministry of Defense has launched the "Contract 18-24" project – a voluntary initiative for Ukrainians in the 18-24 age category. The contract will include enhanced training, financial support of 1 million hryvnias, preferential mortgages, etc.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
