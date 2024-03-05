Bloomberg: Macron to announce France's support for Czech plan to buy 800,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine from outside the EU

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 8830 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 23332 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 26779 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 175690 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 164327 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 167967 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 215929 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248090 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153870 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371364 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 156202 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 144738 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 47508 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 65080 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 25841 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 23332 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 175690 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 145090 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 164327 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 156541 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 778 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 15573 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16532 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20394 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 26083 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Bloomberg: Macron to announce France's support for Czech plan to buy 800,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine from outside the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27062 views

Macron announces France's support for the Czech plan to buy hundreds of thousands of artillery shells from non-EU countries to help Ukraine.

Bloomberg: Macron to announce France's support for Czech plan to buy 800,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine from outside the EU

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce this week his pledge to support the Czech Republic's proposal to purchase hundreds of thousands of artillery shells from countries outside the European Union to support Ukraine, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter, UNN reports.

Details

Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark have joined France in supporting the plan to buy ammunition from outside the EU, and Macron will discuss the proposal with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala during a trip to Prague on Tuesday, the sources said. Separate discussions are expected to take place later this week between EU defense and foreign ministers to finalize details.

The French official insisted that the Czech Republic's efforts to purchase ammunition would be financed not by EU mechanisms such as the European Peace Fund, but by bilateral contributions.

The platform will focus on urgent artillery needs, with the Czechs centralizing procurement and requirements, the official said, adding that the success of the initiative is important to send a message to both Washington and Moscow that EU support is unwavering.

Czech President Petr Pavel said at the Munich Security Conference last month that his country had discovered 500,000 155 mm and 300,000 122 mm shells that could be delivered within weeks if the money were made available. A few days later, Macron invited the leaders to discuss aid to Ukraine, including the Czech Republic's offer, in Paris, where the Netherlands agreed to contribute €100 million.

The Czech government said it has received preliminary commitments from Canada and Denmark, as well as other countries including Lithuania and Latvia, saying they are considering joining the initiative after their leaders informally decided to support the plan at a meeting in Paris, the sources said. Poland has expressed its readiness to join the plan, Fiala said after meeting with Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Prague last week.

As indicated, this week, European Commissioner Thierry Breton also plans to unveil a plan to expand joint defense equipment procurement.

Recall

As reported, Macron will talk about ammunition for Ukraine in Prague today.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Thierry Breton
Petr Pavel
Petr Fiala
Prague
Bloomberg L.P.
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Denmark
Canada
Paris
France
Czech Republic
Germany
Netherlands
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11