Bloomberg: Macron to announce France's support for Czech plan to buy 800,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine from outside the EU

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce this week his pledge to support the Czech Republic's proposal to purchase hundreds of thousands of artillery shells from countries outside the European Union to support Ukraine, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter, UNN reports.

Details

Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark have joined France in supporting the plan to buy ammunition from outside the EU, and Macron will discuss the proposal with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala during a trip to Prague on Tuesday, the sources said. Separate discussions are expected to take place later this week between EU defense and foreign ministers to finalize details.

The French official insisted that the Czech Republic's efforts to purchase ammunition would be financed not by EU mechanisms such as the European Peace Fund, but by bilateral contributions.

The platform will focus on urgent artillery needs, with the Czechs centralizing procurement and requirements, the official said, adding that the success of the initiative is important to send a message to both Washington and Moscow that EU support is unwavering.

Czech President Petr Pavel said at the Munich Security Conference last month that his country had discovered 500,000 155 mm and 300,000 122 mm shells that could be delivered within weeks if the money were made available. A few days later, Macron invited the leaders to discuss aid to Ukraine, including the Czech Republic's offer, in Paris, where the Netherlands agreed to contribute €100 million.

The Czech government said it has received preliminary commitments from Canada and Denmark, as well as other countries including Lithuania and Latvia, saying they are considering joining the initiative after their leaders informally decided to support the plan at a meeting in Paris, the sources said. Poland has expressed its readiness to join the plan, Fiala said after meeting with Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Prague last week.

As indicated, this week, European Commissioner Thierry Breton also plans to unveil a plan to expand joint defense equipment procurement.

Recall

As reported, Macron will talk about ammunition for Ukraine in Prague today.