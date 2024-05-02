On May 6, the EU-Ukraine Defense Industry Forum will be held in Brussels

On Monday, May 6, the EU-Ukraine Defense Industry Forum will take place in Brussels. It will discuss the development of cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union in the defense industry. This is stated on the website of the European External Action Service, UNN reports.

Details

The forum will reportedly bring together more than 350 representatives of EU institutions, governments, European and Ukrainian defense industries, industry associations and key partner countries.

The goal of the forum is to strengthen cooperation between the European and Ukrainian defense industries and help Ukraine gain capacity in the priority areas it needs most - air defense, ammunition, missiles and drones - the statement reads.

As noted, the EU-Ukraine Defense Industry Forum is the first concrete step in the implementation of the European Defense Industrial Strategy (EDIS) and an important part of the EU's broader support for Ukraine in its fight for sovereignty, freedom and independence against Russia's aggressive war.

The event will be attended by High Representative Josep Borrell, European Commissioner Thierry Breton, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder, and Minister of Strategic Industry of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshyn.

