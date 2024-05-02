On May 6, the EU-Ukraine Defense Industry Forum will be held in Brussels

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 97503 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110355 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153048 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156820 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252822 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174692 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165855 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148406 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227201 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113088 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 31461 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 28045 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 34969 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 28269 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 25197 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252822 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227201 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213124 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238802 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225487 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 97503 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69581 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76075 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113399 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114274 views
On May 6, the EU-Ukraine Defense Industry Forum will be held in Brussels

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17999 views

On May 6, the EU-Ukraine Defense Industry Forum will take place in Brussels to strengthen cooperation between the European and Ukrainian defense industries and help Ukraine build capacity in priority sectors such as air defense, ammunition, missiles and drones.

On Monday, May 6, the EU-Ukraine Defense Industry Forum will take place in Brussels. It will discuss the development of cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union in the defense industry. This is stated on the website of the European External Action Service, UNN reports

Details 

The forum will reportedly bring together more than 350 representatives of EU institutions, governments, European and Ukrainian defense industries, industry associations and key partner countries. 

The goal of the forum is to strengthen cooperation between the European and Ukrainian defense industries and help Ukraine gain capacity in the priority areas it needs most - air defense, ammunition, missiles and drones

- the statement reads.

As noted, the EU-Ukraine Defense Industry Forum is the first concrete step in the implementation of the European Defense Industrial Strategy (EDIS) and an important part of the EU's broader support for Ukraine in its fight for sovereignty, freedom and independence against Russia's aggressive war.

The event will be attended by High Representative Josep Borrell, European Commissioner Thierry Breton, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder, and Minister of Strategic Industry of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshyn.

Ukrainian defense industry receives first order from international partners to purchase weapons for the Defense Forces - Kamyshin18.04.24, 15:59 • 43621 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
thierry-bretonThierry Breton
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
brusselsBrussels
ukraineUkraine

