Estonian defense minister: EU will transfer one million artillery shells to Ukraine by the end of the year

The EU defense ministers once again discussed the supply of ammunition to Ukraine and agreed to fulfill their promise of one million shells for Kyiv. This was stated on his page on the social network X by the head of the Estonian Defense Ministry Hanno Pevkur, UNN reports .

Details

We have just agreed with the EU defense ministers that we will fulfill our promise to deliver one million artillery shells to Ukraine - the post reads.

According to him, by the end of March, the figure of 500,000 shells will be reached, and by the end of the year - 1.1 million.

He also emphasized that by the end of 2024, the EU's production capacity will increase to 1.5 million

For reference

In March 2023, the EU developed a plan to provide Ukraine with one million artillery shells, one of the key weapons in a full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war. The goal was to deliver one million shells by March 2024.

Recall

European Commissioner Thierry Breton said that the EU plans to produce at least 1.3 million artillery shells by the end of this year, with priority given to Ukraine.