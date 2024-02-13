Stoltenberg: NATO and EU should cooperate to support Ukraine's defense

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton to NATO Headquarters on February 13. Mr. Stoltenberg emphasized the importance of cooperation between NATO and the EU to address common priorities, including increasing defense production and providing long-term support to Ukraine. The meeting was reported on NATO's website, UNN reports.

Details

Commissioner Breton also informed about the meeting of the North Atlantic Council chaired by Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană. Mr. Geoană emphasized that NATO is implementing the Defense Production Action Plan that leaders agreed to in Vilnius to accelerate joint procurement, increase production capacity and improve interoperability.

Two years after the beginning of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, it is absolutely essential, both for Ukraine and for Euro-Atlantic security, that we increase our defense production and revive our defense industry Mr. Joane said.

He also added that since last July, the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has agreed on contracts worth about $10 billion, including for Patriot missiles and 155mm ammunition.

Allies share a common set of capabilities. So, we need to ensure a complementary approach to defense industry that respects NATO's authority, for example in setting standards, and does not create barriers between Allies. Mr. Joane added.

In January 2023, NATO and the EU signed a third joint declaration to further strengthen the partnership and address a broader range of issues, including growing geostrategic competition, resilience, and critical infrastructure protection.

