Stoltenberg: NATO and EU should cooperate to support Ukraine's defense

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101276 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127874 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129285 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170825 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168964 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274950 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177730 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166991 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148709 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243801 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 106123 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101027 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 81670 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 78302 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 90678 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274950 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243801 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229076 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254523 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240438 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127876 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103466 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103627 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119944 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120365 views
Stoltenberg: NATO and EU should cooperate to support Ukraine's defense

Stoltenberg: NATO and EU should cooperate to support Ukraine's defense

 • 114609 views

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg emphasized the importance of cooperation between NATO and the EU to provide long-term defense support to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton to NATO Headquarters on February 13. Mr. Stoltenberg emphasized the importance of cooperation between NATO and the EU to address common priorities, including increasing defense production and providing long-term support to Ukraine. The meeting was reported on NATO's website, UNN reports.

Details

Commissioner Breton also informed about the meeting of the North Atlantic Council chaired by Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană. Mr. Geoană emphasized that NATO is implementing the Defense Production Action Plan that leaders agreed to in Vilnius to accelerate joint procurement, increase production capacity and improve interoperability.

Two years after the beginning of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, it is absolutely essential, both for Ukraine and for Euro-Atlantic security, that we increase our defense production and revive our defense industry

Mr. Joane said.

He also added that since last July, the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has agreed on contracts worth about $10 billion, including for Patriot missiles and 155mm ammunition.

Allies share a common set of capabilities. So, we need to ensure a complementary approach to defense industry that respects NATO's authority, for example in setting standards, and does not create barriers between Allies.

Mr. Joane added.

In January 2023, NATO and the EU signed a third joint declaration to further strengthen the partnership and address a broader range of issues, including growing geostrategic competition, resilience, and critical infrastructure protection.

US ambassador does not expect NATO invitation for Ukraine at July summit13.02.24, 16:42 • 25542 views

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
thierry-bretonThierry Breton
natoNATO
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
european-unionEuropean Union
vilniusVilnius
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising