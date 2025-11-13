Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán decided to publicly criticize the Ukrainian authorities on the social network X due to corruption scandals in the energy sector. However, official Kyiv quickly reacted to the Hungarian leader's post and emphasized that Ukraine does not need "lectures on corruption" from Orbán, UNN reports.

Lectures on corruption from a politician who is embroiled in corruption scandals and has made his country the poorest in the EU? No, thank you - wrote Georgiy Tykhyi, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the social network X.

Context

The Hungarian Prime Minister, reacting to the corruption scandal in Ukraine, noted that "the golden illusion is falling apart."

This is the chaos into which the Brussels elite wants to pour European taxpayers' money, where everything that is not shot at the front lines ends up in the pockets of the war mafia. Madness. Thank you, but we do not want to have any part in this. We will not send the money of the Hungarian people to Ukraine. It can be used much better at home: just this week we doubled payments to foster parents and approved the 14th pension - Orbán wrote.

He also hinted that Brussels, too, should finally understand "where their money is really going."