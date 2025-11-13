$42.040.02
Exclusive
11:14 AM
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
09:10 AM
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
07:35 AM
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resigns
November 12, 02:21 PM
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
"No, thank you": the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to Orban's "lectures on corruption"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1330 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban publicly criticized the Ukrainian authorities over corruption scandals in the energy sector. Official Kyiv quickly reacted, stating that Ukraine does not need "lectures on corruption" from Orban.

"No, thank you": the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to Orban's "lectures on corruption"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán decided to publicly criticize the Ukrainian authorities on the social network X due to corruption scandals in the energy sector. However, official Kyiv quickly reacted to the Hungarian leader's post and emphasized that Ukraine does not need "lectures on corruption" from Orbán, UNN reports.

Lectures on corruption from a politician who is embroiled in corruption scandals and has made his country the poorest in the EU? No, thank you 

- wrote Georgiy Tykhyi, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the social network X.

Context

The Hungarian Prime Minister, reacting to the corruption scandal in Ukraine, noted that "the golden illusion is falling apart."

This is the chaos into which the Brussels elite wants to pour European taxpayers' money, where everything that is not shot at the front lines ends up in the pockets of the war mafia. Madness. Thank you, but we do not want to have any part in this. We will not send the money of the Hungarian people to Ukraine. It can be used much better at home: just this week we doubled payments to foster parents and approved the 14th pension - Orbán wrote.

He also hinted that Brussels, too, should finally understand "where their money is really going."

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
Energy
Retirement age
Social network
War in Ukraine
Brussels
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán