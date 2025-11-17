$42.040.02
Exclusive
02:33 PM
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
02:15 PM
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
12:46 PM
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:28 PM
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
09:59 AM
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
November 17, 04:30 AM
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
Launch of the "Obriy" system: The Ministry of Economy refuted incorrect information regarding the new ecosystem

Kyiv • UNN

 • 812 views

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine drew the attention of the media and citizens to the fact that this system has no relation to the pension rights of citizens.

Launch of the "Obriy" system: The Ministry of Economy refuted incorrect information regarding the new ecosystem

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine has responded to incorrect information circulating online regarding the tasks and functionality of the digital system "Obriy". This was reported by the press service of the department, according to UNN.

Details

As noted by the Ministry of Economy, "Obriy" is a digital system for the labor market that connects job seekers and employers.

This system has no relation to citizens' pension rights and does not provide for any functionality that would affect the appointment, recalculation, or payment of pensions. Citizens' pension rights are protected by law

- stated the department.

They added that the "Obriy" system will provide an opportunity to receive a grant for training up to UAH 15,000 for those who plan to acquire a new profession or improve their qualifications.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine supported the launch of the "Obriy" ecosystem. This will allow registering unemployment status, applying for assistance, and receiving grants of up to UAH 15,000 for retraining through the "Diia" application.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEconomyTechnologies
Retirement age
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine