Launch of the "Obriy" system: The Ministry of Economy refuted incorrect information regarding the new ecosystem

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine has responded to incorrect information circulating online regarding the tasks and functionality of the digital system "Obriy". This was reported by the press service of the department, according to UNN.

Details

As noted by the Ministry of Economy, "Obriy" is a digital system for the labor market that connects job seekers and employers.

This system has no relation to citizens' pension rights and does not provide for any functionality that would affect the appointment, recalculation, or payment of pensions. Citizens' pension rights are protected by law - stated the department.

They added that the "Obriy" system will provide an opportunity to receive a grant for training up to UAH 15,000 for those who plan to acquire a new profession or improve their qualifications.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine supported the launch of the "Obriy" ecosystem. This will allow registering unemployment status, applying for assistance, and receiving grants of up to UAH 15,000 for retraining through the "Diia" application.