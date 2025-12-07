Ukrainians have started receiving UAH 6,500 in aid under the "Winter Support" program: who is eligible for payments

On Sunday, December 7, the first payments of UAH 6,500 for vulnerable categories of citizens began in Ukraine as part of the "Winter Support" program. In total, 323,443 people have already applied for this payment. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Details

The first payments of UAH 6,500 for vulnerable categories of citizens have begun. Some banks are still making payments. In total, 323,443 people have already applied for this payment. It can be applied for through "Diia" or at the Pension Fund branch until December 17. - Svyrydenko reported.

She emphasized that the program is designed for people who need the most support: children under guardianship or care; children with disabilities who are raised in family-type orphanages and foster families; internally displaced children who receive living allowances; children from low-income families; people with disabilities of group I among internally displaced persons; single pensioners with a care allowance.

The funds can be spent on medicines, clothes, and shoes within 6 months after receiving the funds.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a program of one-time financial assistance payments of UAH 6,500 as part of the "Winter Support" program. Orphans, children under guardianship, children with disabilities in foster families, internally displaced children, internally displaced persons with disabilities, and single pensioners will be able to receive the funds.