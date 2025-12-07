Ukrainians have started receiving UAH 6,500 in aid under the "Winter Support" program: who is eligible for payments

$42.180.00
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv Oblast
December 6, 08:45 PM • 35682 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 47967 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video address
December 6, 07:49 AM • 55649 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 52925 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditions
December 5, 06:15 PM • 56941 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 55075 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated with
December 5, 02:41 PM • 39995 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guards
December 5, 11:17 AM • 83895 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 44532 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Ukrainians are massively leaving the country: the NBU named two reasons
In Sudan, militants shelled a kindergarten and a hospital: over 110 dead, almost fifty children
Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with rains: detailed forecast for December 7
Russia and China held joint anti-missile drills - Reuters
Set son on fire for alcohol abuse: Kyiv region resident sentenced to 14 years
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Elon Musk
Petr Pavel
Ukraine
United States
China
Kremenchuk
Germany
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first time
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The New York Times

Ukrainians have started receiving UAH 6,500 in aid under the "Winter Support" program: who is eligible for payments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

The first payments of UAH 6,500 under the "Winter Support" program have started in Ukraine. More than 323,000 people have already applied for assistance, including children under guardianship, children with disabilities, and single pensioners.

Ukrainians have started receiving UAH 6,500 in aid under the "Winter Support" program: who is eligible for payments

On Sunday, December 7, the first payments of UAH 6,500 for vulnerable categories of citizens began in Ukraine as part of the "Winter Support" program. In total, 323,443 people have already applied for this payment. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Details

The first payments of UAH 6,500 for vulnerable categories of citizens have begun. Some banks are still making payments. In total, 323,443 people have already applied for this payment. It can be applied for through "Diia" or at the Pension Fund branch until December 17.

- Svyrydenko reported.

She emphasized that the program is designed for people who need the most support: children under guardianship or care; children with disabilities who are raised in family-type orphanages and foster families; internally displaced children who receive living allowances; children from low-income families; people with disabilities of group I among internally displaced persons; single pensioners with a care allowance.

The funds can be spent on medicines, clothes, and shoes within 6 months after receiving the funds.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a program of one-time financial assistance payments of UAH 6,500 as part of the "Winter Support" program. Orphans, children under guardianship, children with disabilities in foster families, internally displaced children, internally displaced persons with disabilities, and single pensioners will be able to receive the funds.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomyFinance
Retirement age
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ukraine