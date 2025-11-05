The Cabinet of Ministers approved a program of payments of UAH 6,500 under the "Winter Support" program: who can receive funds

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a program of one-time financial assistance payments of UAH 6,500 as part of the "Winter Support" initiative. Orphans, children under guardianship, children with disabilities in foster families, internally displaced children, internally displaced persons with disabilities, and single pensioners will be eligible for the funds.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Details

The government approved a program of one-time financial assistance payments of 6,500 hryvnias for the most vulnerable categories of citizens as part of the "Winter Support" package. - Svyrydenko reported.

The program is designed for orphans, children under guardianship, children with disabilities in foster families, internally displaced children, internally displaced persons with disabilities, and single pensioners. Funds will be automatically credited through the Pension Fund. The program is scheduled to launch in early December. The funds can be used for medicines, clothes, and shoes. More than 660,000 people will be able to receive the funds.

Addition

Earlier, UNN, citing the draft government resolution on one-time financial assistance "Warm Winter," posted on the website of the Joint Representative Body of Representative All-Ukrainian Trade Union Associations at the national level, reported that the funds of one-time financial assistance would be credited to a current account with a special use regime or to a virtual payment card "Diia.Card" and would be available for use within 180 calendar days from the date of crediting to the recipient.

Expected number of recipient categories:

recipients of assistance for children under guardianship or care – 40,900 children (total amount of funds for one-time financial assistance – UAH 265,850.0 thousand);

recipients of state social assistance for orphans and children deprived of parental care, including those with disabilities, who are in family-type orphanages and foster families – 1,000 children with disabilities (total amount of funds for one-time financial assistance – UAH 6,500.0 thousand);

recipients of assistance for internally displaced persons – 12,800 persons with disabilities of group I, and 252,898 children (total amount of funds for one-time financial assistance – UAH 1,727,037.0 thousand);

recipients of state social assistance for low-income families – 335,863 children (total amount of funds for one-time financial assistance – UAH 2,183,109.5 thousand);

single pensioners who receive a care allowance – 17,500 people (total amount of funds for one-time financial assistance – UAH 113,750.0 thousand).

Ukraine considers extending UAH 6,500 payments for "Warm Winter": what the draft resolution entails

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the government to form a winter support package, which will include direct assistance, special programs for vulnerable groups, and maintaining fixed prices for gas and electricity. The "UZ-3000" program from Ukrzaliznytsia, which will provide 3,000 km of free travel, and the expansion of medical programs from January, have also been announced.