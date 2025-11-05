The Cabinet of Ministers approved a program of payments of UAH 6,500 under the "Winter Support" program: who can receive funds

ukenru
06:18 PM • 3688 views
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
05:06 PM • 11204 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
03:51 PM • 13899 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 20544 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 26776 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 21550 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 21823 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 30751 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22656 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
November 5, 08:12 AM • 21514 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia's Tuapse port suspends fuel exports after drone attacks, refinery halted - ReutersNovember 5, 10:59 AM • 16305 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 36873 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 30380 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor02:19 PM • 9834 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideo03:25 PM • 6204 views
Publications
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 20539 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 26773 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 30395 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 36895 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concernsNovember 5, 10:32 AM • 30751 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Kherson
Lithuania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideo03:25 PM • 6212 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor02:19 PM • 9856 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 31528 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 36369 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 49723 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
2C5 Giatsint-S
BM-21 "Grad"

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a program of payments of UAH 6,500 under the "Winter Support" program: who can receive funds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1708 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a program of payments of UAH 6,500 under the "Winter Support" program. Funds will be received by orphans, children under guardianship, children with disabilities in foster families, internally displaced children, internally displaced persons with disabilities, and single pensioners.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a program of payments of UAH 6,500 under the "Winter Support" program: who can receive funds

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a program of one-time financial assistance payments of UAH 6,500 as part of the "Winter Support" initiative. Orphans, children under guardianship, children with disabilities in foster families, internally displaced children, internally displaced persons with disabilities, and single pensioners will be eligible for the funds.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Details 

The government approved a program of one-time financial assistance payments of 6,500 hryvnias for the most vulnerable categories of citizens as part of the "Winter Support" package.

- Svyrydenko reported. 

The program is designed for orphans, children under guardianship, children with disabilities in foster families, internally displaced children, internally displaced persons with disabilities, and single pensioners. Funds will be automatically credited through the Pension Fund. The program is scheduled to launch in early December. The funds can be used for medicines, clothes, and shoes. More than 660,000 people will be able to receive the funds.

Addition 

Earlier, UNN, citing the draft government resolution on one-time financial assistance "Warm Winter," posted on the website of the Joint Representative Body of Representative All-Ukrainian Trade Union Associations at the national level, reported that the funds of one-time financial assistance would be credited to a current account with a special use regime or to a virtual payment card "Diia.Card" and would be available for use within 180 calendar days from the date of crediting to the recipient.

Expected number of recipient categories:

  • recipients of assistance for children under guardianship or care – 40,900 children (total amount of funds for one-time financial assistance – UAH 265,850.0 thousand);
    • recipients of state social assistance for orphans and children deprived of parental care, including those with disabilities, who are in family-type orphanages and foster families – 1,000 children with disabilities (total amount of funds for one-time financial assistance – UAH 6,500.0 thousand);
      • recipients of assistance for internally displaced persons – 12,800 persons with disabilities of group I, and 252,898 children (total amount of funds for one-time financial assistance – UAH 1,727,037.0 thousand);
        • recipients of state social assistance for low-income families – 335,863 children (total amount of funds for one-time financial assistance – UAH 2,183,109.5 thousand);
          • single pensioners who receive a care allowance – 17,500 people (total amount of funds for one-time financial assistance – UAH 113,750.0 thousand).

            Ukraine considers extending UAH 6,500 payments for "Warm Winter": what the draft resolution entails16.10.25, 14:09 • 3195 views

            Recall

            President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the government to form a winter support package, which will include direct assistance, special programs for vulnerable groups, and maintaining fixed prices for gas and electricity. The "UZ-3000" program from Ukrzaliznytsia, which will provide 3,000 km of free travel, and the expansion of medical programs from January, have also been announced. 

            Pavlo Bashynskyi

            SocietyEconomy
            State budget
            Energy
            Heating
            Bank card
            Retirement age
            Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
            War in Ukraine
            Pharmacy
            Electricity
            Pension Fund of Ukraine
            Volodymyr Zelenskyy