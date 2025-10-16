Ukraine considers extending UAH 6,500 payments for "Warm Winter": what the draft resolution entails

Ukraine is considering the possibility of extending payments under the state program "Warm Winter" for certain categories of children, people with disabilities of group I from among IDPs, and single pensioners for this season. The Joint Representative Body of Representative All-Ukrainian Trade Union Associations at the national level (JRB of Trade Union Associations) has published a draft government resolution for discussion, writes UNN.

Details

The project provides for the introduction of a one-time cash payment to certain categories of persons for the winter period of 2025/26 "Warm Winter" in the amount of 6,500 hryvnias.

The purpose of adopting the draft act, as stated in the explanatory note, is state support for children under guardianship or care and children with disabilities who are in family-type orphanages and foster families, children from low-income families, children and persons with disabilities of group I from among internally displaced persons, as well as single pensioners during the winter period of 2025-2026.

It is expected that the funds of the one-time cash assistance will be credited to a current account with a special use regime or to a virtual payment card "Diia.Card" and will be available for use within 180 calendar days from the date of crediting to the recipient.

Expected number of recipient categories:

recipients of assistance for children under guardianship or care – 40,900 children (total amount of funds for payment of one-time cash assistance – UAH 265,850.0 thousand);

recipients of state social assistance for orphans and children deprived of parental care, including those with disabilities, who are in family-type orphanages and foster families – 1,000 children with disabilities (total amount of funds for payment of one-time cash assistance – UAH 6,500.0 thousand);

recipients of assistance for accommodation for internally displaced persons – 12,800 persons with disabilities of group I, and 252,898 children (total amount of funds for payment of one-time cash assistance – UAH 1,727,037.0 thousand);

recipients of state social assistance for low-income families – 335,863 children (total amount of funds for payment of one-time cash assistance – UAH 2,183,109.5 thousand);

single pensioners who receive an allowance for care – 17,500 people (total amount of funds for payment of one-time cash assistance – UAH 113,750.0 thousand).

As reported, the project is under discussion until 17.10.2025.

Government approves new assistance program “Warm Winter”: who will receive UAH 6500 per child