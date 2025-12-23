$42.150.10
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
Scammers hunt for data of Ukrainian pensioners in messengers - State Special Communications Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

A new cyber fraud scheme targeting pensioners is spreading in Ukraine, where attackers send fake messages to confirm age.

Scammers hunt for data of Ukrainian pensioners in messengers - State Special Communications Service

The State Special Communications Service warns of a new cyber fraud scheme targeting the elderly. Attackers send fake messages in messengers demanding age confirmation for alleged further pension accruals. Pensioners are offered to follow a link and fill out a questionnaire. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Following suspicious links and entering personal or banking data gives fraudsters full access to confidential information. The obtained information is used to hack social media accounts, access online banking, and steal money from accounts.

Important! All pension payments and the procedure for their appointment or termination are determined only by the laws of Ukraine. Any changes occur exclusively through official decisions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the Government, and not through anonymous messages on the Internet and messengers 

– stated in the message of the State Special Communications Service. 

To avoid becoming a victim of attackers, experts recommend adhering to basic rules of digital hygiene. Do not open links in suspicious messages and do not enter any data on third-party sites. Such messages should be deleted immediately.

To verify any information regarding social payments, pensions, or benefits, only official web resources of state bodies should be used. In case of doubt, contact the territorial departments of the Pension Fund of Ukraine directly.

Stepan Haftko

