Scammers hunt for data of Ukrainian pensioners in messengers - State Special Communications Service

The State Special Communications Service warns of a new cyber fraud scheme targeting the elderly. Attackers send fake messages in messengers demanding age confirmation for alleged further pension accruals. Pensioners are offered to follow a link and fill out a questionnaire. This is reported by UNN.

Following suspicious links and entering personal or banking data gives fraudsters full access to confidential information. The obtained information is used to hack social media accounts, access online banking, and steal money from accounts.

Important! All pension payments and the procedure for their appointment or termination are determined only by the laws of Ukraine. Any changes occur exclusively through official decisions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the Government, and not through anonymous messages on the Internet and messengers – stated in the message of the State Special Communications Service.

To avoid becoming a victim of attackers, experts recommend adhering to basic rules of digital hygiene. Do not open links in suspicious messages and do not enter any data on third-party sites. Such messages should be deleted immediately.

To verify any information regarding social payments, pensions, or benefits, only official web resources of state bodies should be used. In case of doubt, contact the territorial departments of the Pension Fund of Ukraine directly.

