Co-founder of Russia's Lukoil, Fedun, sold his stake in the company - Reuters

Exclusive
07:00 AM • 11120 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartime
06:31 AM • 10058 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
06:07 AM • 10318 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM • 22090 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 38788 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 30057 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
November 25, 02:47 PM • 28448 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
November 25, 02:46 PM • 23842 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
November 25, 01:51 PM • 16183 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
November 25, 01:41 PM • 15615 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 12, with 7 high-rise buildings damaged
November 25, 10:51 PM • 19990 views
Much depends on America, because it is American power that Russia respects most - Zelenskyy
November 25, 11:57 PM • 5188 views
Trump revealed the main concession Russia would make for the adoption of a "peace plan"
November 26, 01:00 AM • 19082 views
Changes to US peace plan could lead to Putin's rejection - NYT
November 26, 02:31 AM • 14954 views
"An uneducated society is needed": Russia introduces new restrictions for higher education - CPD
03:33 AM • 13779 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartime
07:00 AM • 11122 views
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 11122 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
November 25, 01:21 PM • 39164 views
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 39164 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
November 25, 10:00 AM • 48176 views
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 48176 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipes
November 24, 05:21 PM • 98402 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can perform
November 24, 01:47 PM • 128201 views
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 128201 views
Co-founder of Russia's Lukoil, Fedun, sold his stake in the company - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Leonid Fedun, co-founder of Russia's Lukoil, sold his stake in the company, valued at approximately $7 billion. This happened after months of avoiding Western sanctions that affected Lukoil in October.

Co-founder of Russia's Lukoil, Fedun, sold his stake in the company - Reuters

Leonid Fedun, co-founder of Russia's Lukoil, sold his stake in the company worth about $7 billion, citing three sources and relevant data, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

After months of avoiding Western sanctions imposed in connection with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Lukoil was severely hit in October and is now selling foreign assets.

Analysts have long viewed the company as a potential acquisition target for state-owned Rosneft, which is also currently under Western sanctions.

"Fedun, a native of Ukraine and resident of Monaco, sold his stake (about 10%) back to Lukoil in early 2025," two sources close to the deal said. This is a rare example of a Russian billionaire quietly divesting his assets in the country, the publication writes.

In August, Lukoil announced that it would redeem 76 million shares, or about 11% of its capital, repurchased from the market in 2024-2025.

According to Reuters calculations based on market prices, "Fedun's stake was valued at approximately $7 billion, although it is unclear if that was the price he received."

Addition

As the publication writes, 69-year-old Fedun became one of Russia's richest people during the chaotic privatization of the 1990s under the late President Boris Yeltsin after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Following the example of other Russian oligarchs, Fedun became one of the largest investors in the Russian Premier League football club Spartak.

Fedun resigned as vice president of the company in June 2022 and sold his stake in Spartak in August 2022. At the time, Lukoil said Fedun was leaving due to retirement age and family circumstances. According to one source, Fedun, living in Monaco, decided to reduce his assets in Russia.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Retirement age
War in Ukraine
Monaco
Ukraine