08:59 AM
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto
08:59 AM • 1750 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
08:27 AM • 5240 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 15142 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
06:31 AM • 12435 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
06:07 AM • 12152 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM • 23273 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 39744 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 30375 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
November 25, 02:47 PM • 28686 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1754 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors and the removal of 66 from administrative positions after a review of the validity of disability status. Another case concerning a prosecutor's fake disability, who illegally received a pension, has been sent to court.

"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court

After Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko decided to check the validity of granting disability status, 74 prosecutors were dismissed from the prosecutor's office, and another 66 prosecutors were relieved of their administrative positions. Several cases are already in court, and another case of a prosecutor's fake disability has been sent to court, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Responsibility knows no exceptions. The issue of justice does not tolerate 'later'. And responsibility knows no statuses, positions, or exceptions," Ruslan Kravchenko noted.

And added: "This is not just my position as Prosecutor General. This is a principle without which it is impossible to restore trust and bring order to the system."

For many years, the topic of prosecutors with fake disabilities was taboo. Some did not want to notice the problem. Some considered it "minor." Some took advantage of the opportunity. My position is different: to investigate and make a balanced, fair decision. That is why immediately after my appointment, all prosecutors with disability status were sent for a comprehensive check to the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors (QDCPA).

- Ruslan Kravchenko reported.

According to him, "we are already seeing the results":

  • 74 prosecutors dismissed from the prosecutor's office;
    • 66 - relieved of administrative positions;
      • 290 disciplinary proceedings are under consideration.

        "And here it should be noted that despite society's expectation of harsh and drastic steps, we are dealing with each case separately, because for years people with various diseases have been working in the prosecutor's office, which rightfully gives them the opportunity to use the appropriate status," the Prosecutor General noted.

        Regarding fake disabilities: I am convinced that dismissals alone will not solve the problem. There was a crime, there will be a verdict. Several cases are already in court, including against the deputy head of the Uman prosecutor's office and the former head of the Khmelnytskyi region prosecutor's office. And now another prosecutor will face trial.

        - Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized.

        The Prosecutor General said that after eight years of working as an investigator in Cherkasy, the defendant resigned in 2019 and entered the National Academy of Prosecutors. "And at the same time, he 'arranged' a disability for himself," he pointed out.

        "Quickly, without examination, without personal presence, the Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC) established a group II disability for him with '80% loss of working capacity.' For five years, he illegally received a pension, being supported by the state. In September, all participants in the scheme, both the prosecutor and MSEC officials, received suspicions. Now it's court," Ruslan Kravchenko noted.

        "And this is about honesty, which begins within the system itself. We continue to work," the Prosecutor General concluded.

        Addition

        As of mid-September, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported the dismissal of 57 prosecutors with disability status and 56 prosecutors from administrative positions after the inspection. At that time, 228 disciplinary complaints were under consideration.

        On July 15, it was reported that Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko decided to send more than 300 prosecutors with disabilities for consideration by the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission.

        On July 30, prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office sent to court the first indictment regarding the illegal acquisition of disability status by a prosecutor.

        Julia Shramko

        SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
        Retirement age
        Ruslan Kravchenko
        Ukraine