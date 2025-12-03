Innovations in the Polish labor market: what will change for employees from 2026

$42.330.01
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 10901 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
01:24 PM • 14874 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
01:22 PM • 14323 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 19352 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 20816 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 23245 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 28983 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 36624 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 30350 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
Popular news
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 15787 views
In Russia, the Druzhba oil pipeline was blown up againPhotoVideoDecember 3, 09:59 AM • 10606 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 25694 views
China's Foreign Ministry stated that using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine would not contribute to ending the war12:35 PM • 13192 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine12:41 PM • 16936 views
Publications
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution01:24 PM • 14877 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 25746 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 46219 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 49148 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 58236 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Andriy Sybiha
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
India
China
Belgium
United States
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 57713 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 60015 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 114842 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 88485 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 104207 views
Innovations in the Polish labor market: what will change for employees from 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

From 2026, Poland will see an increase in the minimum wage, the introduction of pay transparency, and new rules for calculating seniority. The fight against mobbing will also be strengthened, along with the digitalization of HR document management.

Innovations in the Polish labor market: what will change for employees from 2026

The Polish labor market is expected to undergo a series of significant changes in 2026, covering everything from minimum wage and pay transparency to electronic document management. The main goal of the changes is to increase social guarantees and implement European directives. This was reported by the resource Inpoland, writes UNN.

Details

 From January 1, 2026, the minimum wage will increase to PLN 4806 gross, and the minimum hourly rate will be PLN 31.40. Although the increase is not significant, it will automatically increase surcharges for night hours, severance pay, and social security contributions.

Salary transparency and gender equality

From December 24, 2025, employers will be obliged to indicate the salary amount in job advertisements. They will also be prohibited from asking employees about their earnings at their previous job. Job titles must become gender-neutral. In addition, companies will have to regularly report on the pay gap between women and men to comply with the EU directive by June 2026.

New rules for calculating seniority

From 2026, periods that were previously excluded will be included in the total seniority, including work under civil law contracts, entrepreneurial activity, suspension of activity due to childcare, and work abroad.

Combating mobbing and digitalization 

A new definition of mobbing is being introduced, which covers persistent behavior without the need to prove the offender's intent. The minimum amount of compensation for mobbing will be 12 times the minimum wage. In addition, the National Labor Inspectorate will receive new powers, including the possibility of remote inspections, and most HR documentation will be digitized.

Poland changes rules for obtaining a residence permit: Ukrainians will be able to apply online from 202626.11.25, 19:17 • 4783 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Retirement age
Zloty
European Union
Poland