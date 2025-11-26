Poland changes rules for obtaining a residence permit: Ukrainians will be able to apply online from 2026

$42.400.03
On Thursday, November 27, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine – Ukrenergo
03:50 PM • 4800 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
03:49 PM • 6886 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
03:41 PM • 3694 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
03:07 PM • 6520 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
03:02 PM • 2882 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
02:47 PM • 2796 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
02:38 PM • 2142 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign MinistryVideo
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 7000 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
02:17 PM • 17008 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
"My rock": billionaire Richard Branson announces death of wife - after 50 years togetherPhotoNovember 26, 07:22 AM • 15695 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackoutsNovember 26, 08:27 AM • 19494 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhotoNovember 26, 08:59 AM • 39150 views
Tense situation in Southern Ukraine: the enemy manipulates society, spreading panic – General StaffNovember 26, 10:28 AM • 13222 views
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhoto12:02 PM • 24804 views
Publications
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified them04:04 PM • 2934 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto03:49 PM • 6890 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo02:17 PM • 17009 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhoto01:53 PM • 12952 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto01:23 PM • 20060 views
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 30591 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 64936 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 82040 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 82206 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 88975 views
Poland changes rules for obtaining a residence permit: Ukrainians will be able to apply online from 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Poland is changing the rules for obtaining a residence permit for Ukrainians with PESEL UKR: from 2026, they will be able to apply for CUKR, which grants the right to a three-year stay. Document submission will be fully electronic through the Case Management Module (MOS) portal.

Poland changes rules for obtaining a residence permit: Ukrainians will be able to apply online from 2026

Poland has announced updated rules for Ukrainian citizens with a PESEL UKR number: from 2026, they will be able to apply for a new CUKR residence card, which grants the right to three years of legal residence. The submission of documents will be fully electronic. This was reported by the Ministry of Finance, writes UNN.

Details

Poland has prepared changes that will allow Ukrainians with PESEL UKR to apply for a CUKR residence card through a special portal, the Case Management Module (MOS). The law implementing the new rules has already been adopted and "is awaiting the President's signature," after which the system will become operational in 2026.

The new procedure provides for electronic submission of documents only, which is intended to simplify the application process and make it accessible at any time. Ukrainians or their family members will be able to obtain a card provided they have temporary protection status and have been citizens of Ukraine for at least 365 days prior to application.

Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 202528.08.25, 16:37 • 207223 views

Children who arrived from Ukraine or were born in Poland will also be eligible if they meet the established requirements. After registering in the MOS system, it will be necessary to fill out an online application, sign it with an electronic signature, and attach a photo and payment receipts.

The CUKR card provides the opportunity to legally reside in Poland for three years and use a number of social services. The cost of processing will be PLN 340 for the stamp duty and PLN 100 for card production.

Polish Sejm rejects Nawrocki's bill on aid to Ukrainian refugees07.11.25, 23:28 • 4924 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldOur people abroad
War in Ukraine
Zloty
Ukraine
Poland