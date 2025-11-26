Poland changes rules for obtaining a residence permit: Ukrainians will be able to apply online from 2026

Poland has announced updated rules for Ukrainian citizens with a PESEL UKR number: from 2026, they will be able to apply for a new CUKR residence card, which grants the right to three years of legal residence. The submission of documents will be fully electronic. This was reported by the Ministry of Finance, writes UNN.

Details

Poland has prepared changes that will allow Ukrainians with PESEL UKR to apply for a CUKR residence card through a special portal, the Case Management Module (MOS). The law implementing the new rules has already been adopted and "is awaiting the President's signature," after which the system will become operational in 2026.

The new procedure provides for electronic submission of documents only, which is intended to simplify the application process and make it accessible at any time. Ukrainians or their family members will be able to obtain a card provided they have temporary protection status and have been citizens of Ukraine for at least 365 days prior to application.

Children who arrived from Ukraine or were born in Poland will also be eligible if they meet the established requirements. After registering in the MOS system, it will be necessary to fill out an online application, sign it with an electronic signature, and attach a photo and payment receipts.

The CUKR card provides the opportunity to legally reside in Poland for three years and use a number of social services. The cost of processing will be PLN 340 for the stamp duty and PLN 100 for card production.

