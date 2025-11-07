Polish Sejm rejects Nawrocki's bill on aid to Ukrainian refugees

On Friday, November 7, the Polish Sejm did not support the draft law of President Karol Nawrocki, which concerned assistance to Ukrainian refugees. Earlier, the government had already amended this law after the presidential veto. This is reported by UNN with reference to RMF24.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed the government's draft law on refugee assistance and submitted his own version of the document. After that, the government finalized the law and resubmitted it to the Sejm to be adopted by September 30, 2025.

The Sejm supported the government's version, after which it voted to reject the presidential draft - 244 deputies voted "for". The parliament concluded that the presidential document actually duplicates the already adopted law.

The law adopted in September 2025 provides for the extension of the legal stay of Ukrainian refugees in Poland until March 4, 2026, but at the same time tightens the requirements for receiving financial assistance.

The document defines a list of benefits that will not be provided to citizens of Ukraine if they do not work in Poland. This includes, in particular, medical rehabilitation, addiction treatment programs, health care, access to prescription drugs, and dental services.

Social support will be received only by those Ukrainians who are officially employed and whose children attend Polish schools. An exception is made for parents of children with disabilities.

Karol Nawrocki emphasized that supporting Ukraine does not relieve him of the obligation to defend Warsaw's interests. He mentioned the lack of gratitude, unresolved exhumation issues, and the agricultural product crisis.

