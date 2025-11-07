ukenru
Polish Sejm rejects Nawrocki's bill on aid to Ukrainian refugees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 920 views

On November 7, the Polish Sejm did not support President Karol Nawrocki's bill on aid to Ukrainian refugees, as it duplicated an already adopted government version. The law adopted by the government extends the legal stay of Ukrainians until March 4, 2026, strengthening the requirements for financial assistance and social support.

Polish Sejm rejects Nawrocki's bill on aid to Ukrainian refugees

On Friday, November 7, the Polish Sejm did not support the draft law of President Karol Nawrocki, which concerned assistance to Ukrainian refugees. Earlier, the government had already amended this law after the presidential veto. This is reported by UNN with reference to RMF24.

Details

Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed the government's draft law on refugee assistance and submitted his own version of the document. After that, the government finalized the law and resubmitted it to the Sejm to be adopted by September 30, 2025.

The Sejm supported the government's version, after which it voted to reject the presidential draft - 244 deputies voted "for". The parliament concluded that the presidential document actually duplicates the already adopted law.

Over half of Ukrainian refugees in Germany have found employment04.11.25, 22:42 • 13020 views

The law adopted in September 2025 provides for the extension of the legal stay of Ukrainian refugees in Poland until March 4, 2026, but at the same time tightens the requirements for receiving financial assistance.

The document defines a list of benefits that will not be provided to citizens of Ukraine if they do not work in Poland. This includes, in particular, medical rehabilitation, addiction treatment programs, health care, access to prescription drugs, and dental services.

Ireland reduces the period of stay for Ukrainians in state housing to 30 days04.11.25, 00:30 • 15334 views

Social support will be received only by those Ukrainians who are officially employed and whose children attend Polish schools. An exception is made for parents of children with disabilities.

Recall

Karol Nawrocki emphasized that supporting Ukraine does not relieve him of the obligation to defend Warsaw's interests. He mentioned the lack of gratitude, unresolved exhumation issues, and the agricultural product crisis.

Number of crimes against Ukrainians in Poland is growing: reasons named02.11.25, 08:03 • 5167 views

Vita Zelenetska

Our people abroad
War in Ukraine
Karol Nawrocki
Ukraine
Poland