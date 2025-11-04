ukenru
Over half of Ukrainian refugees in Germany have found employment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1386 views

Over 51% of Ukrainian refugees aged 20-64 who arrived in Germany between February and May 2022 had found employment by summer 2025. This represents a significantly faster integration into the labor market compared to refugees from other countries, with the employment rate more than tripling over three years.

Over half of Ukrainian refugees in Germany have found employment

More than half of Ukrainian refugees in Germany have found employment. The integration of Ukrainians into the labor market has been faster than that of refugees from other countries, and the employment rate has more than tripled in three years. This is reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that among individuals aged 20 to 64 who fled to Germany from February to May 2022 due to the war in Ukraine, the employment rate in the summer of 2025 was 51%.

The Federal Institute for Population Research (BiB) reported that, in particular, 50% of Ukrainian women and 57% of men work in Germany.

The integration of Ukrainians into the labor market in Germany has been faster than that of refugees from other countries

- the post says.

According to Andreas Ette from BiB, from late summer 2022 to early summer 2025, the employment rate of Ukrainians more than tripled. Although this process was slower in the first two years, it significantly accelerated in the third year.

Ukrainian refugees in Germany have higher qualifications than the average level in Ukraine, which has become an important resource for the German economy.

- DW writes.

Experts also studied the social adaptation of Ukrainians, in particular, their successful integration into German language learning. Almost half of children and adolescents have good or very good language skills, which significantly exceeds the level of their parents. At the same time, the proportion of children and adolescents who have not decided whether to stay in the country is higher than among adults.

Recall

The Berlin authorities are closing the largest reception center for Ukrainian refugees at the former Tegel Airport due to a decrease in the number of new arrivals. A new residential area is planned to be built in its place, and part of the territory will be converted into a permanent refugee arrival center.

Vita Zelenetska

Our people abroad
War in Ukraine
Germany
Ukraine
Berlin