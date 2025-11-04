Over half of Ukrainian refugees in Germany have found employment

More than half of Ukrainian refugees in Germany have found employment. The integration of Ukrainians into the labor market has been faster than that of refugees from other countries, and the employment rate has more than tripled in three years. This is reported by DW, according to UNN.

It is noted that among individuals aged 20 to 64 who fled to Germany from February to May 2022 due to the war in Ukraine, the employment rate in the summer of 2025 was 51%.

The Federal Institute for Population Research (BiB) reported that, in particular, 50% of Ukrainian women and 57% of men work in Germany.

The integration of Ukrainians into the labor market in Germany has been faster than that of refugees from other countries - the post says.

According to Andreas Ette from BiB, from late summer 2022 to early summer 2025, the employment rate of Ukrainians more than tripled. Although this process was slower in the first two years, it significantly accelerated in the third year.

Ukrainian refugees in Germany have higher qualifications than the average level in Ukraine, which has become an important resource for the German economy. - DW writes.

Experts also studied the social adaptation of Ukrainians, in particular, their successful integration into German language learning. Almost half of children and adolescents have good or very good language skills, which significantly exceeds the level of their parents. At the same time, the proportion of children and adolescents who have not decided whether to stay in the country is higher than among adults.

