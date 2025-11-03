In Switzerland, there has been a significant increase in applications for protection from Ukrainians aged 18-22

Since early September, after Ukraine allowed men aged 18-22 to travel abroad, Switzerland has seen a sharp increase in applications for temporary protection type S from this age group. This is reported by the publication Swissinfo, as reported by UNN.

According to the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) in Switzerland, just a few days after the new rules came into force, the number of applications from Ukrainians aged 18-22 significantly increased across Europe.

The number of such applications has significantly increased since the beginning of September. If at the end of August (week 35) only 3 applications were submitted, in the following weeks their number increased to 33, then to 77, and subsequently steadily increased, reaching a (preliminary) maximum of 185 in mid-October. At that time, a third of all applications were submitted by Ukrainians aged 18 to 22. - the publication writes.

The SEM explained that young men account for about 30% of all new S protection applications submitted since September. This is directly related to the Ukrainian government's decision to change the rules for men to travel abroad during martial law.

At the same time, recent data indicate that the situation has begun to stabilize, and the number of new applications from Ukrainians aged 18-22 is gradually decreasing.

At the end of August, the Ukrainian government changed the rules for crossing the state border under martial law, allowing men aged 18 to 22 to travel to other countries.

It is noted that the Polish border service subsequently recorded an increase in the number of young Ukrainians aged 18 to 22 arriving.

According to the Federal Ministry of Interior, the number of young Ukrainians aged 18 to 22 entering the country increased from 19 per week in mid-August to over 1000 in mid-September. In October, these figures increased even further: recently, they ranged from 1400 to almost 1800 per week.

Far-right and conservative parties in Europe, particularly in Poland and Germany, express concern over the increasing number of young Ukrainian men. This comes after the easing of rules for leaving Ukraine.

