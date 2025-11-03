$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
05:51 PM • 11514 views
Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues
Exclusive
04:38 PM • 29665 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 23165 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 25092 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 23201 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 32603 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 16899 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 15180 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 29158 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 33732 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Publications
Exclusives
In Switzerland, there has been a significant increase in applications for protection from Ukrainians aged 18-22

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

Following Ukraine's permission for men aged 18-22 to travel abroad, Switzerland has recorded a significant increase in applications for temporary protection type S from this age group. Since the end of August, the number of such applications has risen from 3 to 185 by mid-October, accounting for a third of all new applications.

In Switzerland, there has been a significant increase in applications for protection from Ukrainians aged 18-22

Since early September, after Ukraine allowed men aged 18-22 to travel abroad, Switzerland has seen a sharp increase in applications for temporary protection type S from this age group. This is reported by the publication Swissinfo, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) in Switzerland, just a few days after the new rules came into force, the number of applications from Ukrainians aged 18-22 significantly increased across Europe.

The number of such applications has significantly increased since the beginning of September. If at the end of August (week 35) only 3 applications were submitted, in the following weeks their number increased to 33, then to 77, and subsequently steadily increased, reaching a (preliminary) maximum of 185 in mid-October. At that time, a third of all applications were submitted by Ukrainians aged 18 to 22.

- the publication writes.

The SEM explained that young men account for about 30% of all new S protection applications submitted since September. This is directly related to the Ukrainian government's decision to change the rules for men to travel abroad during martial law.

At the same time, recent data indicate that the situation has begun to stabilize, and the number of new applications from Ukrainians aged 18-22 is gradually decreasing.

At the end of August, the Ukrainian government changed the rules for crossing the state border under martial law, allowing men aged 18 to 22 to travel to other countries.

Berlin closes largest shelter for Ukrainian refugees at former Tegel Airport02.11.25, 17:38 • 6068 views

It is noted that the Polish border service subsequently recorded an increase in the number of young Ukrainians aged 18 to 22 arriving.

According to the Federal Ministry of Interior, the number of young Ukrainians aged 18 to 22 entering the country increased from 19 per week in mid-August to over 1000 in mid-September. In October, these figures increased even further: recently, they ranged from 1400 to almost 1800 per week.

Recall

Far-right and conservative parties in Europe, particularly in Poland and Germany, express concern over the increasing number of young Ukrainian men. This comes after the easing of rules for leaving Ukraine.

Number of crimes against Ukrainians in Poland is growing: reasons named02.11.25, 08:03 • 4426 views

Vita Zelenetska

