Berlin closes largest shelter for Ukrainian refugees at former Tegel Airport

Kyiv • UNN

 • 848 views

Berlin authorities are closing the largest reception center for Ukrainian refugees at the former Tegel Airport due to a decrease in the number of new arrivals. A new residential area is planned to be built on its site, and part of the territory will be converted into a permanent refugee arrival center.

Berlin closes largest shelter for Ukrainian refugees at former Tegel Airport

The Berlin authorities have announced the closure of the largest reception center for Ukrainian refugees, located on the territory of the former Tegel Airport. In the coming months, the current shelter will cease operations, and a new residential area is planned to be built in its place. This was reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past two years, Tegel has become a symbol of assistance to Ukrainians fleeing the war. Thousands of people arrived here for registration and temporary accommodation. But now the center's days are coming to an end – the Berlin authorities have decided to liquidate the shelter in its current form due to a decrease in the number of new arrivals.

Europe's far-right parties are dissatisfied with the growing number of Ukrainian male refugees29.10.25, 13:24 • 2269 views

The city administration reported that currently about 1,500 Ukrainians live in Tegel, while a year ago there were almost 5,000.

The city aims to move to a more decentralized placement of refugees 

– explained the Berlin Department of Labor, Social Affairs and Integration.

At the same time, the territory of the former airport will not be left without attention – preparations for the creation of a new urban area have already begun, and active construction will start next year. The project is being implemented by Tegel Projekt, which has been carrying out preparatory work since 2021.

By mid-2026, part of Tegel is planned to be converted into a permanent refugee arrival center, in accordance with EU standards. Instead of large tents, residential containers with better living conditions will be built here.

Germany proposes to restrict entry of young Ukrainian men into the EU24.10.25, 07:07 • 6890 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldOur people abroad
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
charity
Berlin