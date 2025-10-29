Europe's far-right parties are dissatisfied with the growing number of Ukrainian male refugees

$42.080.01
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 40181 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
06:50 AM • 38279 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against Trukhanov
October 28, 08:10 PM • 40709 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 107332 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 57884 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 53253 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 78344 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 38721 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 28879 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
"Flies on words": the National Security and Defense Council assessed the Kremlin's statements about the successful tests of "Burevestnik"
DPRK tested a new strategic cruise missile ahead of Trump's visit to South Korea
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front Lacked
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a record
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los Angeles
Publications
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewives
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 40183 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front Lacked
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a "shadow harvest." Part 2
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los Angeles
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a record
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and Ireland
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viral
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 million
Europe's far-right parties are dissatisfied with the growing number of Ukrainian male refugees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 344 views

Far-right and conservative parties in Europe, particularly in Poland and Germany, are expressing concern over the increasing number of young Ukrainian men. This follows the easing of exit rules from Ukraine.

Europe's far-right parties are dissatisfied with the growing number of Ukrainian male refugees

Against the backdrop of a sharp increase in the number of young Ukrainian men in Europe, representatives of conservative and far-right parties in a number of countries promise to fight excessive emigration. Debates on this topic have recently intensified in Poland and Germany, however, the general sentiment in both countries is favorable for Ukrainians, writes UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

After the easing of exit rules in Ukraine, Poland and Germany have seen a sharp increase in the number of Ukrainian men arriving in these countries. In the political circles of these countries, this trend is not supported by some parties, whose representatives have already made statements.

In Germany, members of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's ruling conservative party warn that while the country will continue to accept Ukrainian refugees, public support for the Ukrainian cause could wane.

We are not interested in young Ukrainian men spending time in Germany instead of defending their country. Ukraine makes its own decisions, but a recent change in legislation has led to an emigration trend that we must fight.

- Jürgen Hardt, a senior foreign policy lawmaker from Merz's conservatives, told the publication on Tuesday.

In Poland, representatives of the far-right Confederation party stated that their country "cannot continue to be a refuge for thousands of men who should defend their country." Polish figures representing the right wing of the political spectrum also emphasize that Ukrainian refugees "burden Polish taxpayers with costs."

Reference

From the beginning of 2025, until the easing of exit restrictions at the end of August, 45,300 Ukrainian men crossed the Polish border. But in the next two months, this number increased to 98,500, or 1,600 per day.

Many of the newcomers seemed to continue moving west: the number of young Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22 entering Germany increased from 19 per week in mid-August to between 1,400 and 1,800 per week in October.

- writes Politico, citing German media.

Recall

After Ukraine lifted the exit ban for men aged 18-22, the number of asylum applications in Germany increased from 100 to a thousand per week. This caused concern among regional authorities, especially in Bavaria, where demands for stricter migration control are intensifying.

Switzerland restricts protection status for Ukrainians from certain regions08.10.25, 13:56 • 13385 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Our people abroad
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Friedrich Merz
Europe
Germany
Ukraine
Poland