Switzerland restricts protection status for Ukrainians from certain regions

For individuals who resided outside high-risk zones in Ukraine, deportation from Switzerland will be possible. At the same time, Status S (rapid asylum without lengthy procedures, granted to Ukrainian citizens) remains in force in the Swiss Confederation until March 4, 2027. This is reported by UNN with reference to SWI.

Details

On Wednesday, the Federal Council recognized that medium-term stabilization in Ukraine is unrealistic, and therefore refugees cannot return to their country without fear. But there are exceptions. At the request of parliament, the Federal Council decided to limit the granting of protection status to occupied regions or combat zones. Accordingly, for individuals who, before arriving in the Alpine country, were outside such risk zones, return or deportation is possible.

Currently, deportation is being considered in the Volyn, Rivne, Lviv, Ternopil, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Chernivtsi regions. It is separately clarified that individuals who already have Status S in Switzerland, as well as their family members who still reside in Ukraine, will not be subject to deportation.

Recall