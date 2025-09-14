$41.310.00
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 37868 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 74380 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 62525 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 72538 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 40119 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 70305 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 65894 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 39312 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 38454 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of Primorsk
Tags
Authors
"It's very difficult to make a name for yourself and find a job": the story of a Ukrainian artist who found refuge from Russian aggression in France

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

Ukrainian artist Maria Sokolenko, who moved to France in 2022, spoke about the difficulties of finding a job and adapting. She dreams of returning home, but admits that Russia's war against Ukraine is gaining momentum.

"It's very difficult to make a name for yourself and find a job": the story of a Ukrainian artist who found refuge from Russian aggression in France

Artist Mariia Sokolenko, who moved to a European country after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, has been trying for 4 years to open an accessible business in France, dreaming of returning to Ukraine, but at the same time accepting the reality that Russia's war against Ukraine is not slowing down.

UNN reports with reference to France 3 Régions.

Details

Artist Mariia Sokolenko told France 3 Champagne-Ardenne her story in the 4th year of trying to find refuge from Russia's military attack on Ukraine.

On March 5, 2022, after transiting through Germany from the capital Kyiv, which Russia regularly bombed and, despite the lives of civilians, continues to do so, Sokolenko and her child arrived in France, where they settled in Charleville-Mézières (Ardennes).

During the years of the ongoing great war, the artist's son grew up - September 2025 was his first day at school.

Mariia Sokolenko and her son live in the Ardennes, awaiting a hypothetical return to Ukraine.

But I can't go back there permanently yet. Ukraine is still being bombed. That's the only reason I'm not going back.

- she notes.

The article states that she also managed to evacuate her father and grandmother from a village near Bucha, the site of a horrific massacre.

Her son was 3 months old when she arrived in France. Now he is old enough to start his first day at school in France, the publication writes.

"I see that he is happy there," she says. She says he will be able to learn French. "He has no choice," Mariia Sokolenko smiles.

But in an interview with the French media, Sokolenko also talks about the difficulties of living in a new country. She would like to professionally engage in art and painting, her chosen field.

On the one hand, the Ukrainian migrant admits that she loves French history, the French way of life. But she also notes the difference in mentality, the need to adapt.

According to Sokolenko, she had no problems with documents.

My documents are renewed every six months

- she says.

Regarding her specialization and talent, the Ukrainian woman says that "it is very difficult to make a name for yourself and find a job in France." Therefore, the artist says that she is open to other opportunities and professional fields.

In her story, Sokolenko admitted that she "reached a point where she can accept the reality of Russia's war against Ukraine (and not vice versa)."

It used to be hard to accept. I'm less angry. Unfortunately, I don't see an end to this, it won't end soon. On the contrary: the war is gaining momentum

Recall

In July 2025, according to UNHCR, it became known that more than 2.2 million Ukrainians, mostly women and children, received "vital" cash assistance to restore damaged housing. It was noted that funds from the relevant fund allowed some families to repair their homes.

Ihor Telezhnikov

