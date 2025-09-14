"It's very difficult to make a name for yourself and find a job": the story of a Ukrainian artist who found refuge from Russian aggression in France

Artist Mariia Sokolenko, who moved to a European country after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, has been trying for 4 years to open an accessible business in France, dreaming of returning to Ukraine, but at the same time accepting the reality that Russia's war against Ukraine is not slowing down.

Artist Mariia Sokolenko told France 3 Champagne-Ardenne her story in the 4th year of trying to find refuge from Russia's military attack on Ukraine.

On March 5, 2022, after transiting through Germany from the capital Kyiv, which Russia regularly bombed and, despite the lives of civilians, continues to do so, Sokolenko and her child arrived in France, where they settled in Charleville-Mézières (Ardennes).

During the years of the ongoing great war, the artist's son grew up - September 2025 was his first day at school.

Mariia Sokolenko and her son live in the Ardennes, awaiting a hypothetical return to Ukraine.

But I can't go back there permanently yet. Ukraine is still being bombed. That's the only reason I'm not going back. - she notes.

The article states that she also managed to evacuate her father and grandmother from a village near Bucha, the site of a horrific massacre.

Her son was 3 months old when she arrived in France. Now he is old enough to start his first day at school in France, the publication writes.

"I see that he is happy there," she says. She says he will be able to learn French. "He has no choice," Mariia Sokolenko smiles.

But in an interview with the French media, Sokolenko also talks about the difficulties of living in a new country. She would like to professionally engage in art and painting, her chosen field.

On the one hand, the Ukrainian migrant admits that she loves French history, the French way of life. But she also notes the difference in mentality, the need to adapt.

According to Sokolenko, she had no problems with documents.

My documents are renewed every six months - she says.

Regarding her specialization and talent, the Ukrainian woman says that "it is very difficult to make a name for yourself and find a job in France." Therefore, the artist says that she is open to other opportunities and professional fields.

In her story, Sokolenko admitted that she "reached a point where she can accept the reality of Russia's war against Ukraine (and not vice versa)."

It used to be hard to accept. I'm less angry. Unfortunately, I don't see an end to this, it won't end soon. On the contrary: the war is gaining momentum

