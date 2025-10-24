Political tension is growing in Germany due to the increasing number of young Ukrainians arriving after the easing of exit restrictions from Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication Bild.

Details

It is noted that after Kyiv lifted the ban on departure for men aged 18-22 at the end of August, the number of applications for protection in Germany increased from about 100 to a thousand per week. This caused concern among regional authorities, especially in Bavaria, where demands for stricter migration control are intensifying.

We must control and significantly reduce the rapidly growing influx of young people from Ukraine. Therefore, the EU and Berlin must influence Ukraine to change the softened exit rules. It will not help anyone if more and more young people from Ukraine come to Germany instead of defending their homeland - said the Prime Minister of Bavaria and leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU) Markus Söder.

The politician reminded that Germany already provides significant support to Ukraine - with weapons, finances and humanitarian aid. At the same time, according to him, the state's defense capability also depends on the availability of its own soldiers.

Our solidarity is unwavering, but it must be accompanied by responsibility on both sides. If this is not resolved voluntarily, the European Union must reconsider the validity of the directive on the mass influx of refugees - he added.

It is also proposed to increase the number of asylum rejections and create special centers for deportation. These initiatives are being discussed in the context of a broader discussion about the burden on the social system.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, more than 1.2 million Ukrainians have arrived in Germany. About half of them are able to work, but only some have found jobs. At the same time, Ukrainian refugees immediately receive civilian assistance, while other migrants only receive it after their asylum application has been reviewed.

The coalition agreement of the German government stipulates that new Ukrainians will receive only basic assistance - 441 euros instead of 563. The implementation of this norm is currently delayed due to disagreements between departments, particularly in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

While Berlin is discussing this issue, representatives of the CDU and CSU demand the abolition of preferences for Ukrainians, and politicians from Bavaria insist on reviewing European directives that allow Ukrainians to remain in the EU without hindrance.

Recall

Most Germans surveyed oppose the payment of Bürgergeld social assistance to Ukrainian refugees, with only 17% supporting it. 62% of Germans believe that men of conscription age should return to Ukraine.

