Number of crimes against Ukrainians in Poland is growing: reasons named

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
November 1, 02:21 PM • 31495 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 63221 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 68460 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 92814 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 84049 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 42991 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 55991 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 45185 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 37938 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 37282 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Man in Kharkiv region blown up by explosive device: detailsNovember 1, 09:52 PM • 10704 views
Odesa club embroiled in scandal over Russian musicVideoNovember 1, 10:23 PM • 16780 views
The author of the idea to invite foreign journalists to Pokrovsk and Kupyansk arrived in occupied Donetsk region - Center for Countering DisinformationNovember 2, 01:25 AM • 22582 views
Tens of thousands of Serbs honored the victims at the railway station, ignoring Vučić's threats02:23 AM • 9084 views
A Russian Il-76, which served the Wagner PMC, landed in the Venezuelan capital after a two-day journey04:05 AM • 5200 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 92818 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 84053 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 87819 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 73405 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 64756 views
Donald Trump
Pete Hegseth
Xi Jinping
Musician
Nicolas Maduro
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Great Britain
China
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 26405 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 68463 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 87819 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 52541 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 60900 views
Technology
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Heating

Number of crimes against Ukrainians in Poland is growing: reasons named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 810 views

An increase in hate crimes against Ukrainians has been recorded in Poland. From January to July 2025, the police registered 543 such cases, which is 41% more than in 2024.

Number of crimes against Ukrainians in Poland is growing: reasons named

In Poland, the number of hate crimes against Ukrainians is growing amid rising xenophobia. This is reported by TVP World, informs UNN.

Details

Thus, in the period from January to July 2025, the Polish police recorded 543 such crimes, which is 41% more compared to the same period in 2024, when 384 such incidents were registered.

The most common offense remains threats of violence: in 2024, 479 cases were recorded against 317 in 2022. In the first eight months of 2025 alone, 322 incidents were recorded, indicating the possibility of setting a record

- the article says.

It is indicated that the number of cases of physical or psychological violence increased by almost 73% in two years, from 160 in 2022 to 278 in 2024. Physical assaults causing harm to health increased by more than 43%, and xenophobic, racist or religiously intolerant attacks almost doubled - from 113 in 2022 to 188 in 2024. The number of robberies in which Ukrainians became victims increased by 57% over the same period, and the number of cases of persecution, identity theft, coercion and extortion also increased.

Hate crimes are a form of discrimination and a violation of fundamental human rights. During the investigation, it is extremely important to establish and document that the perpetrator expressed a negative attitude towards a certain group to which the victim belongs or is believed to belong.

- said police spokeswoman Violetta Szubska.

Two Ukrainians detained in Poland for drug possession: one of them found evidence of possible cooperation with Russians22.10.25, 13:26 • 2589 views

In turn, Professor Przemysław Sadura, a sociologist at the University of Warsaw, explains the rise in anti-Ukrainian sentiment by a combination of economic instability, disinformation, and political exploitation. According to him, the initial wave of solidarity with Ukrainians after Russia's invasion in 2022 has faded, replaced by growing resentment.

People are afraid that Ukrainians are taking their place in line - at the doctor's office, in kindergartens, or in the labor market

- explained the expert.

He added that Poland needs to take immediate measures to combat xenophobia and prevent further escalation.

Far-right and conservative parties in Europe, particularly in Poland and Germany, express concern over the increasing number of young Ukrainian men. This comes after the easing of rules for leaving Ukraine.

Two Ukrainians detained in Poland for working for foreign intelligence: they monitored infrastructure for military aid to Ukraine27.10.25, 11:55 • 5426 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyOur people abroad
Skirmishes
Poland