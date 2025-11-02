Number of crimes against Ukrainians in Poland is growing: reasons named

In Poland, the number of hate crimes against Ukrainians is growing amid rising xenophobia. This is reported by TVP World, informs UNN.

Thus, in the period from January to July 2025, the Polish police recorded 543 such crimes, which is 41% more compared to the same period in 2024, when 384 such incidents were registered.

The most common offense remains threats of violence: in 2024, 479 cases were recorded against 317 in 2022. In the first eight months of 2025 alone, 322 incidents were recorded, indicating the possibility of setting a record - the article says.

It is indicated that the number of cases of physical or psychological violence increased by almost 73% in two years, from 160 in 2022 to 278 in 2024. Physical assaults causing harm to health increased by more than 43%, and xenophobic, racist or religiously intolerant attacks almost doubled - from 113 in 2022 to 188 in 2024. The number of robberies in which Ukrainians became victims increased by 57% over the same period, and the number of cases of persecution, identity theft, coercion and extortion also increased.

Hate crimes are a form of discrimination and a violation of fundamental human rights. During the investigation, it is extremely important to establish and document that the perpetrator expressed a negative attitude towards a certain group to which the victim belongs or is believed to belong. - said police spokeswoman Violetta Szubska.

In turn, Professor Przemysław Sadura, a sociologist at the University of Warsaw, explains the rise in anti-Ukrainian sentiment by a combination of economic instability, disinformation, and political exploitation. According to him, the initial wave of solidarity with Ukrainians after Russia's invasion in 2022 has faded, replaced by growing resentment.

People are afraid that Ukrainians are taking their place in line - at the doctor's office, in kindergartens, or in the labor market - explained the expert.

He added that Poland needs to take immediate measures to combat xenophobia and prevent further escalation.

