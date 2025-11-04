Ireland reduces the period of stay for Ukrainians in state housing to 30 days

The Irish government has decided to reduce the period of stay for newly arrived Ukrainians in state housing from 90 to 30 days. This was reported by the national broadcaster RTE, according to UNN.

Details

Previously, Ukrainians fleeing the war could stay in state housing for up to 90 days. However, according to government estimates, if current rates continue – with about 50 people needing temporary accommodation daily – available spaces could run out by the end of this month.

In addition, the subcommittee approved the introduction of weekly financial contributions for asylum seekers living in state housing who are employed.

According to Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan, the mechanism will be developed jointly with Minister of State Colm Brophy and presented to the government parties in the coming weeks before being submitted to the Cabinet for final approval.

It is noted that the fee for residents of IPAS (Interdepartmental Asylum Service) system centers could range from €15 to €238 per week, depending on income.

Ultimately, it will be a government decision, but we recommend these proposals and consider them appropriate - said the minister.

O'Callaghan also acknowledged that the number of Ukrainians arriving in Ireland has significantly increased since September, and noted that over 100,000 Ukrainians have arrived since 2022, with about 80,000 currently in the country.

Recall

Switzerland restricts the granting of protection status to Ukrainians who lived outside combat zones. Moreover, for individuals from Volyn, Rivne, Lviv, Ternopil, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Chernivtsi regions, deportation is even possible.

Germany proposes to restrict entry of young Ukrainian men into the EU