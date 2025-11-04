Ireland reduces the period of stay for Ukrainians in state housing to 30 days

ukenru
November 3, 05:51 PM • 12302 views
Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 32689 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 24944 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 26847 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 24561 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 33583 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 17092 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 15233 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 29240 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 33791 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Ukrainian Navy destroyed elite special forces unit of the Russian Federation on one of the drilling rigs: videoVideoNovember 3, 02:09 PM • 10231 views
Belarus announced the readiness of peacekeepers to be deployed to UkraineNovember 3, 02:58 PM • 11632 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 16312 views
Zelenskyy announced a complete sweep of Kupyansk, where about 60 occupiers remainNovember 3, 05:31 PM • 5860 views
Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region, where civilians and military personnel died: certain officials have been suspended from their positions06:37 PM • 6636 views
Publications
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 32689 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 33583 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 31603 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tipsNovember 3, 10:27 AM • 46005 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 52910 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Denys Shmyhal
Sean Duffy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 16334 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 21635 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 31632 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 32529 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 53686 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
TikTok
The Diplomat

Ireland reduces the period of stay for Ukrainians in state housing to 30 days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

The Irish government has reduced the period of stay for newly arrived Ukrainians in state housing from 90 to 30 days. Weekly financial contributions for accommodation are also being introduced for asylum seekers who are working.

Ireland reduces the period of stay for Ukrainians in state housing to 30 days

The Irish government has decided to reduce the period of stay for newly arrived Ukrainians in state housing from 90 to 30 days. This was reported by the national broadcaster RTE, according to UNN.

Details

Previously, Ukrainians fleeing the war could stay in state housing for up to 90 days. However, according to government estimates, if current rates continue – with about 50 people needing temporary accommodation daily – available spaces could run out by the end of this month.

In addition, the subcommittee approved the introduction of weekly financial contributions for asylum seekers living in state housing who are employed.

According to Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan, the mechanism will be developed jointly with Minister of State Colm Brophy and presented to the government parties in the coming weeks before being submitted to the Cabinet for final approval.

It is noted that the fee for residents of IPAS (Interdepartmental Asylum Service) system centers could range from €15 to €238 per week, depending on income.

Ultimately, it will be a government decision, but we recommend these proposals and consider them appropriate

- said the minister.

O'Callaghan also acknowledged that the number of Ukrainians arriving in Ireland has significantly increased since September, and noted that over 100,000 Ukrainians have arrived since 2022, with about 80,000 currently in the country.

Recall

Switzerland restricts the granting of protection status to Ukrainians who lived outside combat zones. Moreover, for individuals from Volyn, Rivne, Lviv, Ternopil, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Chernivtsi regions, deportation is even possible.

Germany proposes to restrict entry of young Ukrainian men into the EU24.10.25, 06:07 • 6940 views

Vita Zelenetska

Our people abroad
State budget
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Republic of Ireland
Switzerland