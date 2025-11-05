Ukraine has increased monthly payments for families of fallen citizens with special merits

ukenru
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
The EU is considering introducing a "probationary period" for new member states
US airstrike on vessel in Pacific: two dead
Democrats win first major elections since Trump's return to power
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tips
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tips
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tips
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipes
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Donald Trump
Serhiy Leshchenko
Péter Szijjártó
Robert Pattinson
Kim Jong Un
Ukraine
United States
China
Singapore
Turkey
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Film

Ukraine has increased monthly payments for families of fallen citizens with special merits

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1032 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on increasing monthly financial assistance to family members of fallen citizens with special merits to the Motherland. The amount of payment increases from one to one and a half minimum wages and comes into force on January 1, 2026.

Ukraine has increased monthly payments for families of fallen citizens with special merits

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a law that increases the monthly financial assistance to family members of deceased or fallen citizens who had special merits to the Motherland. The amount of the payment increases from one to one and a half minimum wages.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Details

The amount of the payment has been increased from 1 to 1.5 minimum wages established as of January 1 of the calendar year (per month).

- the post says. 

They also added that if "the payment is received by two or more family members, the funds are divided equally among them." The document comes into force on January 1, 2026. From this date, families of deceased citizens with special merits will be able to receive the new increased amount of payments.

Recall

The Joint Representative Body of Trade Unions published a draft government resolution on a one-time financial assistance "Warm Winter" in the amount of 6,500 hryvnias. The assistance is intended for children under guardianship, children with disabilities, IDPs, and single pensioners for the winter period of 2025/26. 

Alla Kiosak

SocietyPolitics
State budget
Retirement age
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
charity
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine