Ukraine has increased monthly payments for families of fallen citizens with special merits

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a law that increases the monthly financial assistance to family members of deceased or fallen citizens who had special merits to the Motherland. The amount of the payment increases from one to one and a half minimum wages.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Details

The amount of the payment has been increased from 1 to 1.5 minimum wages established as of January 1 of the calendar year (per month). - the post says.

They also added that if "the payment is received by two or more family members, the funds are divided equally among them." The document comes into force on January 1, 2026. From this date, families of deceased citizens with special merits will be able to receive the new increased amount of payments.

Recall

