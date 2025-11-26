$42.400.03
Over 794,000 utility debt cases recorded in Ukraine: 60% closed without payment - infographic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Over 794,000 enforcement proceedings regarding utility debts have been recorded in Ukraine, 60% of which have been closed without payment. This year, 194,000 new proceedings have been opened, two-thirds of which remain open.

Over 794,000 utility debt cases recorded in Ukraine: 60% closed without payment - infographic

Over 794,000 enforcement proceedings for utility debts have been recorded in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

Of these, 60%, or over 476,000, were completed without payment: they were formally closed, but no real money could be collected.

194,000 new proceedings for utility debts have already been opened this year. Of these, two-thirds still remain open (132,578 proceedings).

The largest utility debts were recorded in Kharkiv region: 47.9 thousand proceedings. In Dnipropetrovsk region, 45.4 thousand proceedings were recorded.

Next in terms of the number of proceedings are Mykolaiv region (11.9 thousand), Poltava region (11.3 thousand), and Sumy region (8.5 thousand).

According to Opendatabot, in 40% of cases, Ukrainians in 2025 owed for heat supply. Water supply is in second place (18%), followed by gas supply (15%) and housing services (10%). Waste removal and electricity account for 8% and 6% respectively.

The largest number of proceedings are opened against people aged 46–60, which accounts for almost 36% of all cases. At the same time, every fourth debt falls on pensioners, according to Opendatabot.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that as of the end of October 2025, over 2 million fines for traffic violations were recorded in the Unified Register of Debtors. This is 43% more since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Yevhen Ustimenko

