In Prykarpattia, an intoxicated BMW X5 driver caused an accident that killed a man and hospitalized a pensioner

On November 2, between the settlements of Rohatyn and Pidhoroddia of the Rohatyn territorial community, the police detained a 45-year-old driver of a BMW X5 car, who caused a traffic accident while intoxicated. As a result, there is a fatality and a pensioner has been hospitalized. This was reported by UNN with reference to the police of Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Details

The police found out that the intoxicated BMW X5 driver collided with the rear of a Daewoo Sens car, which was moving in the same direction. After that, the Daewoo Sens drove into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a Mazda CX-7 car driven by a 54-year-old man.

As a result of the accident, the 35-year-old Daewoo Sens driver, having received serious injuries, died at the scene.

Also, in the Mazda CX-7 car, as a result of the collision, a passenger, a 74-year-old pensioner, was seriously injured and hospitalized.

It was established that the BMW X5 driver was intoxicated, and the relevant examination of the Daewoo Sens driver showed that the 35-year-old man was sober.

The offender was detained. Investigators of the crime investigation department in the field of transport of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk region have already started criminal proceedings.

