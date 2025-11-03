In Prykarpattia, an intoxicated BMW X5 driver caused an accident that killed a man and hospitalized a pensioner
On November 2, police detained a 45-year-old BMW X5 driver who, while intoxicated, caused a road accident between Rohatyn and Pidhoroddia. As a result of the accident, a 35-year-old Daewoo Sens driver died, and a 74-year-old Mazda CX-7 passenger was hospitalized.
On November 2, between the settlements of Rohatyn and Pidhoroddia of the Rohatyn territorial community, the police detained a 45-year-old driver of a BMW X5 car, who caused a traffic accident while intoxicated.
Details
The police found out that the intoxicated BMW X5 driver collided with the rear of a Daewoo Sens car, which was moving in the same direction. After that, the Daewoo Sens drove into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a Mazda CX-7 car driven by a 54-year-old man.
As a result of the accident, the 35-year-old Daewoo Sens driver, having received serious injuries, died at the scene.
Also, in the Mazda CX-7 car, as a result of the collision, a passenger, a 74-year-old pensioner, was seriously injured and hospitalized.
It was established that the BMW X5 driver was intoxicated, and the relevant examination of the Daewoo Sens driver showed that the 35-year-old man was sober.
The offender was detained. Investigators of the crime investigation department in the field of transport of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk region have already started criminal proceedings.
