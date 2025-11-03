In Prykarpattia, an intoxicated BMW X5 driver caused an accident that killed a man and hospitalized a pensioner

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
02:21 PM • 540 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 8358 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 8440 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 10958 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
08:56 AM • 26337 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 31933 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
November 3, 08:34 AM • 29310 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
November 3, 08:09 AM • 25036 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 26782 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 41434 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 37622 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of EnergyNovember 3, 08:31 AM • 29728 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 32501 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband10:05 AM • 13582 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 22610 views
Publications
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 8312 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank12:30 PM • 12731 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 22761 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 32648 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 37769 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
António Costa
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhoto10:50 AM • 10669 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband10:05 AM • 13705 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 26428 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 47684 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 97789 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Gold
The Guardian
S-400 missile system

In Prykarpattia, an intoxicated BMW X5 driver caused an accident that killed a man and hospitalized a pensioner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 922 views

On November 2, police detained a 45-year-old BMW X5 driver who, while intoxicated, caused a road accident between Rohatyn and Pidhoroddia. As a result of the accident, a 35-year-old Daewoo Sens driver died, and a 74-year-old Mazda CX-7 passenger was hospitalized.

In Prykarpattia, an intoxicated BMW X5 driver caused an accident that killed a man and hospitalized a pensioner

On November 2, between the settlements of Rohatyn and Pidhoroddia of the Rohatyn territorial community, the police detained a 45-year-old driver of a BMW X5 car, who caused a traffic accident while intoxicated. As a result, there is a fatality and a pensioner has been hospitalized. This was reported by UNN with reference to the police of Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Details

The police found out that the intoxicated BMW X5 driver collided with the rear of a Daewoo Sens car, which was moving in the same direction. After that, the Daewoo Sens drove into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a Mazda CX-7 car driven by a 54-year-old man.

As a result of the accident, the 35-year-old Daewoo Sens driver, having received serious injuries, died at the scene.

Also, in the Mazda CX-7 car, as a result of the collision, a passenger, a 74-year-old pensioner, was seriously injured and hospitalized.

Judge who caused fatal road accident in Prykarpattia notified of suspicion02.11.25, 11:32 • 20913 views

It was established that the BMW X5 driver was intoxicated, and the relevant examination of the Daewoo Sens driver showed that the 35-year-old man was sober.

The offender was detained. Investigators of the crime investigation department in the field of transport of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk region have already started criminal proceedings.

Policeman dies in road accident in Mykolaiv region, crashing into car after another accident03.11.25, 14:41 • 1914 views

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesEventsAuto
Road traffic accident
Retirement age
National Police of Ukraine