Policeman dies in road accident in Mykolaiv region, crashing into car after another accident

A law enforcement officer died in a road accident in Nova Odesa, Mykolaiv region, the regional police reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred yesterday evening, November 2, on Tsentralna Street near a gas station.

"According to preliminary information, an employee of police department No. 6 of the Mykolaiv district department, while off duty in his own Daewoo Lanos car, collided with a stationary Toyota Hilux car, which had been involved in an accident with a Ford Focus several hours earlier. As a result of the accident, the police officer died at the scene," the report says.

The circumstances of the accident are being established.

Information about the accident has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles." The fact of the accident will be investigated by employees of the State Bureau of Investigation.

