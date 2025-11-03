Policeman dies in road accident in Mykolaiv region, crashing into car after another accident

$42.080.01
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
08:56 AM • 19506 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 26240 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 25293 views
"May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes": the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
08:31 AM • 24452 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of Energy
08:09 AM • 22217 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 25729 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 40528 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 73385 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 70703 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainer
Xi Jinping 'aware of consequences' of Taiwan invasion - US President
Putin wants to trade with the US and make money for Russia - Trump
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violators
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violators
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 73383 views
UNN Lite
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancé
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film Gala
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their son
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in November
Policeman dies in road accident in Mykolaiv region, crashing into car after another accident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1220 views

In Nova Odesa on November 2, a police officer died when, off duty, he collided in his own Daewoo Lanos with a stationary Toyota Hilux. The Toyota Hilux had previously been involved in another road accident. The circumstances of the tragedy are being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Policeman dies in road accident in Mykolaiv region, crashing into car after another accident

A law enforcement officer died in a road accident in Nova Odesa, Mykolaiv region, the regional police reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred yesterday evening, November 2, on Tsentralna Street near a gas station.

"According to preliminary information, an employee of police department No. 6 of the Mykolaiv district department, while off duty in his own Daewoo Lanos car, collided with a stationary Toyota Hilux car, which had been involved in an accident with a Ford Focus several hours earlier. As a result of the accident, the police officer died at the scene," the report says.

The circumstances of the accident are being established.

Information about the accident has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles." The fact of the accident will be investigated by employees of the State Bureau of Investigation.

In Lviv region, a Nissan with military plates crashed into a truck: four servicemen died

