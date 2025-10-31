In Lviv region, a Nissan with military plates crashed into a truck: four servicemen died

$42.080.01
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 3344 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 11551 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
08:46 AM • 19213 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
07:56 AM • 10758 views
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
07:53 AM • 21917 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
07:20 AM • 21100 views
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2
06:45 AM • 23897 views
IAEA recorded damage to substations critical for nuclear safety after Russia's attack on Ukraine
05:58 AM • 20881 views
Russian attacks overnight damaged railway infrastructure in Sumy and Kharkiv regions: there are changes in the schedule – Ukrzaliznytsia
October 30, 04:50 PM • 43624 views
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
October 30, 04:31 PM • 45114 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
Exclusives
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 3344 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhoto10:39 AM • 5184 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhoto09:35 AM • 13424 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 61815 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 80087 views
In Lviv region, a Nissan with military plates crashed into a truck: four servicemen died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1274 views

A fatal road accident involving military personnel occurred in the Lviv region. A Nissan car with military license plates crashed into a parked truck, killing four servicemen.

In Lviv region, a Nissan with military plates crashed into a truck: four servicemen died

A fatal road accident occurred in Lviv region, in which four servicemen died. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case, and criminal proceedings have been initiated, the SBI reported on Friday, writes UNN.

SBI employees are investigating the circumstances of a fatal road accident involving servicemen of one of the military units in Lviv region. Four servicemen died as a result of a collision with a truck.

- reported the SBI.

Details

According to preliminary information, "on October 30, at about 9:15 p.m., near the village of Zhyrivka, Lviv district, the driver of a Nissan car with military license plates lost control on a turn." "The car drove off the roadway and crashed into a truck that was stationary at the time," the SBI reported.

"As a result of the collision, the driver and two passengers of the Nissan car died, as well as a passenger of the truck - also a serviceman who was just getting out of the vehicle's cab," the report says.

SBI investigators and operational officers inspected the scene, seized material evidence, interviewed witnesses, and began a set of measures to clarify all the circumstances of the tragedy.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 2 of Article 415 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of driving or operating rules that caused the death of several people).

Police officer killed in Kyiv road accident: SBI opens proceedings29.08.25, 11:53 • 3558 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Lviv Oblast
Nissan
Ukraine