In Lviv region, a Nissan with military plates crashed into a truck: four servicemen died

A fatal road accident occurred in Lviv region, in which four servicemen died. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case, and criminal proceedings have been initiated, the SBI reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, "on October 30, at about 9:15 p.m., near the village of Zhyrivka, Lviv district, the driver of a Nissan car with military license plates lost control on a turn." "The car drove off the roadway and crashed into a truck that was stationary at the time," the SBI reported.

"As a result of the collision, the driver and two passengers of the Nissan car died, as well as a passenger of the truck - also a serviceman who was just getting out of the vehicle's cab," the report says.

SBI investigators and operational officers inspected the scene, seized material evidence, interviewed witnesses, and began a set of measures to clarify all the circumstances of the tragedy.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 2 of Article 415 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of driving or operating rules that caused the death of several people).

