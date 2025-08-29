$41.260.06
Exclusive
08:48 AM
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
06:38 AM
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
06:25 AM
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
05:00 AM
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
Publications
Exclusives
Police officer killed in Kyiv road accident: SBI opens proceedings

Kyiv • UNN

 140 views

The SBI has launched criminal proceedings regarding the fatal road accident in Kyiv where a law enforcement officer died. The accident occurred at the intersection of Ivan Fedorov and Kazymyr Malevych streets.

Police officer killed in Kyiv road accident: SBI opens proceedings

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal road accident in Kyiv, in which a law enforcement officer died, UNN reports with reference to the SBI.

SBI employees have launched a criminal proceeding regarding the fatal road accident in which a law enforcement officer died. Within the framework of the opened criminal proceeding under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, SBI investigators are working at the scene of the tragedy, clarifying all circumstances of the accident.

- the message says.

Details

As stated, the collision of a Renault car with a service Mitsubishi car, which was moving with flashing beacons on, occurred today at 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of Ivan Fedorov Street and Kazimir Malevich Street in Kyiv. As a result, as noted, the law enforcement vehicle overturned.

"The police officer who was driving the service car died at the scene from his injuries, three other people - participants in the accident - received bodily injuries, their condition is stable," the SBI noted.

In Kyiv, a police car overturned in a traffic accident: a police officer died29.08.25, 10:09 • 1916 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv