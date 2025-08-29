Police officer killed in Kyiv road accident: SBI opens proceedings

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal road accident in Kyiv, in which a law enforcement officer died, UNN reports with reference to the SBI.

SBI employees have launched a criminal proceeding regarding the fatal road accident in which a law enforcement officer died. Within the framework of the opened criminal proceeding under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, SBI investigators are working at the scene of the tragedy, clarifying all circumstances of the accident. - the message says.

Details

As stated, the collision of a Renault car with a service Mitsubishi car, which was moving with flashing beacons on, occurred today at 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of Ivan Fedorov Street and Kazimir Malevich Street in Kyiv. As a result, as noted, the law enforcement vehicle overturned.

"The police officer who was driving the service car died at the scene from his injuries, three other people - participants in the accident - received bodily injuries, their condition is stable," the SBI noted.

In Kyiv, a police car overturned in a traffic accident: a police officer died