Police officer killed in Kyiv road accident: SBI opens proceedings
Kyiv • UNN
The SBI has launched criminal proceedings regarding the fatal road accident in Kyiv where a law enforcement officer died. The accident occurred at the intersection of Ivan Fedorov and Kazymyr Malevych streets.
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal road accident in Kyiv, in which a law enforcement officer died, UNN reports with reference to the SBI.
SBI employees have launched a criminal proceeding regarding the fatal road accident in which a law enforcement officer died. Within the framework of the opened criminal proceeding under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, SBI investigators are working at the scene of the tragedy, clarifying all circumstances of the accident.
Details
As stated, the collision of a Renault car with a service Mitsubishi car, which was moving with flashing beacons on, occurred today at 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of Ivan Fedorov Street and Kazimir Malevich Street in Kyiv. As a result, as noted, the law enforcement vehicle overturned.
"The police officer who was driving the service car died at the scene from his injuries, three other people - participants in the accident - received bodily injuries, their condition is stable," the SBI noted.
