In Kyiv, a police car overturned in a traffic accident: a police officer died

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
06:38 AM • 10669 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
06:25 AM • 10689 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
05:00 AM • 16107 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 40738 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 53711 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 125841 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 67509 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 77359 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 112612 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 126066 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
0m/s
62%
752mm
Popular news
Russia changed its position on the war in Ukraine: Turkey revealed Putin's new demandsAugust 29, 12:54 AM • 16471 views
Scientists discovered a dried ancient lake with a "yellow brick road" at the bottom of the ocean01:44 AM • 14234 views
Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without water03:05 AM • 15082 views
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate Catastrophe04:11 AM • 12465 views
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia04:31 AM • 5052 views
Publications
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto05:00 AM • 16116 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 40748 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 65020 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025August 28, 01:37 PM • 125848 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 203014 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karol Nawrocki
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Gitanas Nausėda
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 130690 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 160827 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 162816 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 152602 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 183096 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Guardian
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Brent Crude

In Kyiv, a police car overturned in a traffic accident: a police officer died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

The official Mitsubishi car overturned after colliding with a Renault at the intersection of Fedorova and Malevycha streets. A law enforcement officer died, and three people were injured.

In Kyiv, a police car overturned in a traffic accident: a police officer died

In Kyiv, a Renault car collided with a police service vehicle, which subsequently overturned. The law enforcement officer who was driving died. This was reported to UNN by Yulia Hirdvilis, spokeswoman for the National Police of Ukraine.

Today, around 9:10 AM, at the intersection of Ivan Fedorov Street and Kazymyr Malevych Street, a Renault car collided with a Mitsubishi service vehicle, which was moving with its flashing lights on, causing the vehicle to overturn.

- Hirdvilis reported.

She noted that a Kyiv police officer died.

"The law enforcement officer who was driving the service vehicle died at the scene from his injuries, and three other people sustained bodily injuries; their condition is stable," Hirdvilis said.

Kyiv Police reported that the circumstances of the fatal accident involving law enforcement officers are being established.

"Kyiv police officers, SBI employees, and medics are working at the scene. Based on this fact, the leadership of the capital's police has appointed an official investigation," Kyiv police reported.

Videos from the scene of the accident were published online here.

Addition

On August 18, a road accident occurred on the Kyiv-Odesa highway, in which three people died, including a child.

Anna Murashko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv