In Kyiv, a police car overturned in a traffic accident: a police officer died

In Kyiv, a Renault car collided with a police service vehicle, which subsequently overturned. The law enforcement officer who was driving died. This was reported to UNN by Yulia Hirdvilis, spokeswoman for the National Police of Ukraine.

Today, around 9:10 AM, at the intersection of Ivan Fedorov Street and Kazymyr Malevych Street, a Renault car collided with a Mitsubishi service vehicle, which was moving with its flashing lights on, causing the vehicle to overturn. - Hirdvilis reported.

She noted that a Kyiv police officer died.

"The law enforcement officer who was driving the service vehicle died at the scene from his injuries, and three other people sustained bodily injuries; their condition is stable," Hirdvilis said.

Kyiv Police reported that the circumstances of the fatal accident involving law enforcement officers are being established.

"Kyiv police officers, SBI employees, and medics are working at the scene. Based on this fact, the leadership of the capital's police has appointed an official investigation," Kyiv police reported.

Videos from the scene of the accident were published online here.

