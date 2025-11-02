Judge who caused fatal road accident in Prykarpattia notified of suspicion

The Lexus driver, who was driving towards Lviv and hit two pedestrians, has been notified of suspicion. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted under the procedural guidance of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a judge of the Pidhaitsi District Court of Ternopil Oblast was notified of suspicion of violating road safety rules, which caused the death of a pedestrian and injury to another person (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation:

On October 31, 2025, in the village of Fraha, Ivano-Frankivsk district, on the Mukachevo – Lviv highway, the suspect, driving a Lexus UX 250h, moving in the direction of Lviv, did not reduce speed when approaching an unregulated pedestrian crossing and hit two pedestrians.



As a result of the accident, one of them died on the spot, and the other sustained bodily injuries.

The pre-trial investigation, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, is being conducted by investigators of the territorial department of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Currently, a submission has been sent to the High Council of Justice to obtain consent for the detention of the suspected judge and a petition for her temporary suspension from administering justice in connection with criminal prosecution.

The consideration of these documents is scheduled for today's meeting of the HCoJ.

Note: in accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is considered innocent of committing a crime until their guilt is proven in accordance with the law and established by a court's guilty verdict.

Recall

A doctor of the narcological department of Kyiv City Clinical Hospital No. 10 was notified of suspicion of issuing certificates of sobriety to intoxicated drivers for $1000.