Judge who caused fatal road accident in Prykarpattia notified of suspicion
Kyiv • UNN
The judge of the Pidhaitsi District Court of Ternopil Oblast has been notified of suspicion of violating road safety rules. While driving a Lexus, she hit two pedestrians, one of whom died and the other was injured.
The Lexus driver, who was driving towards Lviv and hit two pedestrians, has been notified of suspicion. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted under the procedural guidance of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.
Details
Under the procedural guidance of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a judge of the Pidhaitsi District Court of Ternopil Oblast was notified of suspicion of violating road safety rules, which caused the death of a pedestrian and injury to another person (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
According to the investigation:
On October 31, 2025, in the village of Fraha, Ivano-Frankivsk district, on the Mukachevo – Lviv highway, the suspect, driving a Lexus UX 250h, moving in the direction of Lviv, did not reduce speed when approaching an unregulated pedestrian crossing and hit two pedestrians.
As a result of the accident, one of them died on the spot, and the other sustained bodily injuries.
The pre-trial investigation, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, is being conducted by investigators of the territorial department of the State Bureau of Investigation.
Currently, a submission has been sent to the High Council of Justice to obtain consent for the detention of the suspected judge and a petition for her temporary suspension from administering justice in connection with criminal prosecution.
The consideration of these documents is scheduled for today's meeting of the HCoJ.
Note: in accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is considered innocent of committing a crime until their guilt is proven in accordance with the law and established by a court's guilty verdict.
