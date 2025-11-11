A London court sentenced 47-year-old Qian Zhimin to 11 years and 8 months in prison for money laundering after she fled China and hid bitcoins worth about £5 billion in her mansion in Hampstead. This was reported by BBC, writes UNN.

Details

According to the police, the woman bought cryptocurrency with funds stolen from over 100,000 Chinese pensioners who invested in her company under the guise of mining and high-tech health products.

If we can put all the evidence together, we hope the UK government, the Crown Prosecution Service and the High Court will show compassion — said one of the victims, Mr. Yu, who lost his family due to the fraud.

Qian arrived in the UK in 2017 on a forged passport, rented an expensive mansion, and posed as an antique heiress, using assistants to convert cryptocurrency into money and real estate. Police found tens of thousands of bitcoins, which is considered the largest cryptocurrency seizure in UK history.

Trump said he doesn't know the founder of Binance, whom he himself pardoned: "I don't know anything about this guy"

She founded the company in China only four years ago, but the fraud affected over 120,000 people, and new investors' money was used to pay current ones, creating a classic pyramid scheme.

The more information we got about her involvement… the more obvious it became that, yes, she is very intelligent, she is very sociable, very manipulative, capable of convincing many people — noted Detective Joe Ryan of the London police.

During the trial, Qian initially denied the charges, but later pleaded guilty to illegally acquiring and possessing cryptocurrency. Her arrest concluded a large-scale international scam and served as a warning to crypto entrepreneurs operating outside the law.

A scheme for illegal cryptocurrency laundering was created: two men in Vinnytsia were notified of suspicion