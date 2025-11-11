"Crypto Queen" from China sentenced in London for £5 billion Bitcoin fraud

$41.960.02
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
03:57 PM • 6908 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 14988 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
01:20 PM • 14499 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 23140 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 22059 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 19043 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 23185 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 24933 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 27649 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Russia attacked energy facilities and a railway depot in Odesa region: consequences shownPhotoVideoNovember 11, 06:39 AM • 9030 views
SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the situation in Pokrovsk: what is happening in the hottest directionPhotoNovember 11, 07:02 AM • 17284 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces paratroopers found a way to deliver essentials to the front line near PokrovskVideoNovember 11, 08:29 AM • 5944 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychicsNovember 11, 09:14 AM • 19248 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 16179 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
02:28 PM • 14953 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 16729 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector01:01 PM • 23108 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
12:30 PM • 22029 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 81693 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Cristiano Ronaldo
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Ukraine
Great Britain
Turkey
Lviv
United States
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhoto02:28 PM • 4928 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychicsNovember 11, 09:14 AM • 19723 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 54230 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 129549 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 133314 views
Technology
Social network
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
Forbes
Heating

"Crypto Queen" from China sentenced in London for £5 billion Bitcoin fraud

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1048 views

Qian Zhіmіn, 47, has been sentenced to 11 years and 8 months in prison for money laundering in London. She stole £5 billion from over 100,000 Chinese pensioners by investing their money in cryptocurrency.

"Crypto Queen" from China sentenced in London for £5 billion Bitcoin fraud

A London court sentenced 47-year-old Qian Zhimin to 11 years and 8 months in prison for money laundering after she fled China and hid bitcoins worth about £5 billion in her mansion in Hampstead. This was reported by BBC, writes UNN.

Details

According to the police, the woman bought cryptocurrency with funds stolen from over 100,000 Chinese pensioners who invested in her company under the guise of mining and high-tech health products.

If we can put all the evidence together, we hope the UK government, the Crown Prosecution Service and the High Court will show compassion

— said one of the victims, Mr. Yu, who lost his family due to the fraud.

Qian arrived in the UK in 2017 on a forged passport, rented an expensive mansion, and posed as an antique heiress, using assistants to convert cryptocurrency into money and real estate. Police found tens of thousands of bitcoins, which is considered the largest cryptocurrency seizure in UK history.

Trump said he doesn't know the founder of Binance, whom he himself pardoned: "I don't know anything about this guy"03.11.25, 23:04 • 3019 views

She founded the company in China only four years ago, but the fraud affected over 120,000 people, and new investors' money was used to pay current ones, creating a classic pyramid scheme. 

The more information we got about her involvement… the more obvious it became that, yes, she is very intelligent, she is very sociable, very manipulative, capable of convincing many people 

— noted Detective Joe Ryan of the London police.

During the trial, Qian initially denied the charges, but later pleaded guilty to illegally acquiring and possessing cryptocurrency. Her arrest concluded a large-scale international scam and served as a warning to crypto entrepreneurs operating outside the law.

A scheme for illegal cryptocurrency laundering was created: two men in Vinnytsia were notified of suspicion24.10.25, 15:49 • 2757 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Retirement age
Bitcoin
Great Britain
China
London