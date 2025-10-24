A scheme for illegal cryptocurrency laundering was created: two men in Vinnytsia were notified of suspicion

Law enforcement officers in Vinnytsia region have notified two individuals of suspicion for organizing a fraudulent scheme to illegally seize cryptocurrency. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The investigation established that the men administered several Telegram channels at once and offered users services for allegedly profitable exchange of electronic funds.

They gained access to users' electronic wallets under the pretext of checking the "purity" of the cryptocurrency, after which they transferred the money of the defrauded clients to their own wallets.

In February of this year, they defrauded a German citizen and withdrew 60,000 USDT Tokens from his account - which is about 60,000 US dollars.

During searches conducted after the men's arrest, two cars, money, equipment, bank cards, and other material evidence were found and seized from them.

The detainees were notified of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Parts 3, 5 of Art. 190 (Fraud on an especially large scale, committed by an organized criminal group during martial law);

Part 2 of Art. 361 (Unauthorized interference with the operation of electronic computing machines (computers), automated systems, computer networks or telecommunication networks).

The defendants face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. The prosecutor's office also filed a motion with the court to choose a pre-trial restraint in the form of taking the suspects into custody.

