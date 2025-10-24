A scheme for illegal cryptocurrency laundering was created: two men in Vinnytsia were notified of suspicion

$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 1364 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
12:17 PM • 4120 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
12:13 PM • 7458 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms tomorrow: Level I danger declared
07:57 AM • 19315 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
07:50 AM • 35446 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 53412 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
October 24, 05:49 AM • 25035 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 19269 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 21675 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 31498 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3m/s
92%
741mm
Popular news
Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on Sunday07:11 AM • 28949 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhoto07:30 AM • 31863 views
Committed sexual abuse against students and filmed child pornography: a teacher will be tried in Kyiv region07:48 AM • 31239 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhoto09:50 AM • 16952 views
Colombian mercenaries in the Russian army ordered to shoot women and children: GUR interceptionVideo09:56 AM • 21735 views
Publications
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 1432 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto11:40 AM • 12137 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhoto11:32 AM • 13255 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 53439 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 54572 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Zhytomyr Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"12:41 PM • 282 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhoto09:50 AM • 17017 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhoto07:30 AM • 31939 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 28480 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 32517 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Mi-8
Facebook

A scheme for illegal cryptocurrency laundering was created: two men in Vinnytsia were notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Law enforcement officers in Vinnytsia notified two individuals of suspicion who organized a fraudulent scheme for illegal cryptocurrency acquisition. They defrauded a German citizen of 60,000 USDT Tokens.

A scheme for illegal cryptocurrency laundering was created: two men in Vinnytsia were notified of suspicion

Law enforcement officers in Vinnytsia region have notified two individuals of suspicion for organizing a fraudulent scheme to illegally seize cryptocurrency. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The investigation established that the men administered several Telegram channels at once and offered users services for allegedly profitable exchange of electronic funds.

They gained access to users' electronic wallets under the pretext of checking the "purity" of the cryptocurrency, after which they transferred the money of the defrauded clients to their own wallets.

In February of this year, they defrauded a German citizen and withdrew 60,000 USDT Tokens from his account - which is about 60,000 US dollars.

During searches conducted after the men's arrest, two cars, money, equipment, bank cards, and other material evidence were found and seized from them.

The detainees were notified of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Parts 3, 5 of Art. 190 (Fraud on an especially large scale, committed by an organized criminal group during martial law);
    • Part 2 of Art. 361 (Unauthorized interference with the operation of electronic computing machines (computers), automated systems, computer networks or telecommunication networks).

      The defendants face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. The prosecutor's office also filed a motion with the court to choose a pre-trial restraint in the form of taking the suspects into custody.

      Recall

      Earlier, UNN reported that blogger Ksenia Maneken (real name - Oksana Voloshchuk), who is the owner of the ODA brand, became a victim of fraudsters. She lost more than six million hryvnias.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      SocietyCrimes and emergencies
      Technology
      Search
      Bank card
      Brand
      Social network
      Martial law
      Life imprisonment
      Bloggers
      Germany